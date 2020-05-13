UPS signs lease to add Gary airport to its cargo network

The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority on Wednesday approved a long-term lease and easement access agreement with UPS to begin express air shipment operations later this year.
UPS expects to begin operations in advance of the holiday shopping season, with weeknight flights from Gary to the UPS hub in Louisville, and return flights the following morning. The flights will carry packages for UPS's Next Day Air service.
Airport and city officials hailed Gary's anticipated place in UPS's air network as a "game changer."
“UPS expanding its services to GCIA provides the airport with a critical competitive advantage and solidifies its role as the Chicago region’s third regional airport,” said Authority Chairman Timothy Fesko said. “This is the latest private sector investment bolstering our operations capability and allows the airport to provide critical benefits to the Chicago Metropolitan Area and Northwest Indiana.”
The agreement includes 14,000 square feet of office space in the airport’s passenger terminal and a 150,000 square foot ramp with space to park two Airbus A300s.
“The Gary/Chicago International Airport is well-positioned to add additional capacity and flexibility to the UPS network, helping businesses in northern Indiana and the Chicago area compete at e-commerce’s fast pace as they serve their customers,” UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan said.
Gary has targeted cargo business in light of Chicago Midway and O’Hare international airports' high commercial air traffic use.
“This agreement represents a new era for the Gary/Chicago International Airport and is a real game-changer for airport operations moving forward,” said GCIA Executive Director Duane Hayden. “Over the past several years, the airport has witnessed continued private and public investments to get us to this moment and we could not be more pleased.”
The Airbus A300 is a wide-body cargo jet with a maximum payload of over 120,000 pounds and the ability to carry over 14,000 Next Day Air Packages. The weeknight departures will carry thousands of packages to UPS’s global air hub in Louisville for sorting. The morning arrivals will bring packages for regional delivery later that day. The company's Next Day Air volume grew by 20.5% in the first quarter of 2020, its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit increases.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince congratulated airport leadership.
"The airport is an important economic engine for the region, and continued investments at the airport lead to increasing opportunities for Gary residents,” Prince said. “We look forward to the formal ribbon-cutting to properly celebrate this important achievement.”
UPS service is expected to bring 60 employees to the airport. It anticipates employing ground handlers, administrators, aircraft maintenance technicians and management employees, including some new hires. Hiring will begin later this year, and positions will be posted on www.upsjobs.com.
