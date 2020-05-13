UPS signs lease to add Gary airport to its cargo network

Gary has targeted cargo business in light of Chicago Midway and O’Hare international airports' high commercial air traffic use.

“This agreement represents a new era for the Gary/Chicago International Airport and is a real game-changer for airport operations moving forward,” said GCIA Executive Director Duane Hayden. “Over the past several years, the airport has witnessed continued private and public investments to get us to this moment and we could not be more pleased.”

The Airbus A300 is a wide-body cargo jet with a maximum payload of over 120,000 pounds and the ability to carry over 14,000 Next Day Air Packages. The weeknight departures will carry thousands of packages to UPS’s global air hub in Louisville for sorting. The morning arrivals will bring packages for regional delivery later that day. The company's Next Day Air volume grew by 20.5% in the first quarter of 2020, its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit increases.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince congratulated airport leadership.

"The airport is an important economic engine for the region, and continued investments at the airport lead to increasing opportunities for Gary residents,” Prince said. “We look forward to the formal ribbon-cutting to properly celebrate this important achievement.”