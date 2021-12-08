Upscale apartment complex in LaPorte could nearly double in size

LAPORTE — No keys have been issued yet, but the developer of 200 upscale apartments in the city hopes to nearly double the number of units going up.

Flaherty & Collins Properties of Indianapolis plans to seek redevelopment tax credits from the state to help offset the cost of another 150 apartments the company is looking to build on the same property.

At the company’s request, the LaPorte City Council on Monday approved a letter of support for the tax credits sought from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

The letter to the IEDC states additional apartments near Clear Lake at NewPorte Landing would further address a need for improvement in the quality of available housing to help retain and attract residents to the city.

According to the letter, the expansion also would add to the economic growth the first 200 apartments are expected to generate for NewPorte Landing and downtown.

Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, said the same tax credits were awarded by the IEDC in 2018 for the more than $30 million development, which is about 90% completed.