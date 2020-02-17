Upscale apartments await removal of orange sludge

LAPORTE — Construction of 200 lakefront apartments in LaPorte is on track to start once the ongoing removal of orange sludge in the soil is finished this spring.
A byproduct of orange paint used during Allis Chalmers' decades of manufacturing farm machinery, the sludge started to be cleaned up in the fall.
City Engineer Nick Minich said enough of the $4 million environmental remediation work by Bluff City Materials near Chicago will be completed in April or May, allowing the start of construction of the housing.
The $35 million development by Flaherty & Collins Properties along Clear Lake is viewed as a major catalyst to further revitalization of downtown by attracting young professionals and older people no longer wanting to maintain their existing homes.
“I think it’s one of those transformational projects that occurs not very often in communities,” said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.
The cleanup is about the most extensive yet to occur at New Porte Landing, a 50-acre parcel that started being redeveloped with demolition of the old farm machinery plant in the late 1990s.
To date, Minich said most of the remediation has been paid from a confidential insurance settlement with Allis Chalmers and other industries responsible for the contamination.
The city is hoping to receive a $500,000 state grant to help with the expense of the cleanup.
Even without the grant, Minich said there will be no delay in finishing the sludge removal with existing funds available to finish the job.
The grant, though, would ensure funds are in ample supply to start soon with other redevelopment projects to further transform Clear Lake into a place for recreation, with amenities like trails and designated parking for fishing.
“We want to make sure we’re not overextending ourselves,’’ he said.
Construction of the one- and two-bedroom units, with monthly rent ranging from $900 to $1,500, is expected to take 18 months.
Minich said the cleanup will meet Indiana Department of Environmental Management brownfield specifications for safe residential development.
“The whole site is not in bad condition. We have certain areas with bad contamination, and that’s what we’re addressing,” he said.
Presently, New Porte Landing features a Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks and Dunes Volleyball Club.
A medical office, to be finished by summer, is presently under construction.
Flaherty & Collins, based in Indianapolis, has built similar housing at more than 100 locations throughout Indiana and the country.
The units in LaPorte will feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an outdoor courtyard with a swimming pool, a fitness center, space for bicycle storage and a fire pit.
Cook said the project also fills a “desperate need” for new higher-end housing options and should provide incentive for existing landlords to improve their residential properties.
“It’s a really, really important project,” he said.