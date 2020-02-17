Upscale apartments await removal of orange sludge

LAPORTE — Construction of 200 lakefront apartments in LaPorte is on track to start once the ongoing removal of orange sludge in the soil is finished this spring.

A byproduct of orange paint used during Allis Chalmers' decades of manufacturing farm machinery, the sludge started to be cleaned up in the fall.

City Engineer Nick Minich said enough of the $4 million environmental remediation work by Bluff City Materials near Chicago will be completed in April or May, allowing the start of construction of the housing.

The $35 million development by Flaherty & Collins Properties along Clear Lake is viewed as a major catalyst to further revitalization of downtown by attracting young professionals and older people no longer wanting to maintain their existing homes.

“I think it’s one of those transformational projects that occurs not very often in communities,” said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

The cleanup is about the most extensive yet to occur at New Porte Landing, a 50-acre parcel that started being redeveloped with demolition of the old farm machinery plant in the late 1990s.