Upscale housing going up in LaPorte

LAPORTE — Resort-type housing is starting to go up where an empty manufacturing building once stood on the edge of downtown.

Groundwork began last week for the footings and foundations that will support three buildings containing 200 apartments called “The Banks” near Clear Lake.

The units will include features common to modern upscale apartments: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a swimming pool, fitness center, bicycle storage and other amenities.

The development, on less than five-acres, is the latest to occur at New Porte Landing, with 17 of the 50 acres there still available to build on at the former Allis Chalmers site.

“We couldn’t be more excited, and excited for the people who worked on this all of those years,” said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

Flaherty & Collins Properties of Indianapolis, which has similar developments at over 100 locations nationwide, is investing $35 million in the project expected to be finished in 18 months.

Cook said a fourth apartment building could go up depending on demand.