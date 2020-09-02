 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upscale housing going up in LaPorte
urgent

Upscale housing going up in LaPorte

{{featured_button_text}}
NewPorte4

Ground work began last week on 200 resort-type apartments at a brownfield site in LaPorte. 

 Stan Maddux, The Times

LAPORTE — Resort-type housing is starting to go up where an empty manufacturing building once stood on the edge of downtown.

Groundwork began last week for the footings and foundations that will support three buildings containing 200 apartments called “The Banks” near Clear Lake.

The units will include features common to modern upscale apartments: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a swimming pool, fitness center, bicycle storage and other amenities.

The development, on less than five-acres, is the latest to occur at New Porte Landing, with 17 of the 50 acres there still available to build on at the former Allis Chalmers site.

“We couldn’t be more excited, and excited for the people who worked on this all of those years,” said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

Flaherty & Collins Properties of Indianapolis, which has similar developments at over 100 locations nationwide, is investing $35 million in the project expected to be finished in 18 months.

Cook said a fourth apartment building could go up depending on demand.

Young professionals and empty nesters, primarily from outside the community, are expected to rent the one- and two-bedroom apartments, to be priced at $900 to $1,500 a month.

Cook said a high volume of residents with disposal incomes at one location should trigger a noticeable increase in retail growth, especially at New Porte Landing and downtown.

“It’s the type of project that makes significant change to a community,” he said.

Mayor Tom Dermody said the development helps fill a void in a city.

“There are not a lot of options, and with as much that is going on and will continue to go on in LaPorte, we definitely need housing of all types. We've got a lot of work to do,” he said.

A medical office building operated by LaPorte Hospital recently opened at New Porte Landing, which was already occupied by Dunes Volleyball Club, Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks.

Redeveloping the site began about 15 years after Allis Chalmers shut down its farm machinery plant in the early 1980s.

Cook said the time involved to redevelop the property is typical for any old industrial site with contamination left behind.

“It’s taken a tremendous amount of work to remediate and get it ready for new use,” he said.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Barrelhouse at Zorn venue to host weddings and special events in 148-year-old building
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Historic Barrelhouse at Zorn venue to host weddings and special events in 148-year-old building

Michigan City-based UpperCross Development Group created a 6,000-square-foot special events space in a building where a pre-Prohibition brewery founded by a German immigrant made and stored wooden beer barrels in the late 19th and early 20th centuries in Michigan City’s Elston Grove Historic District. A special events venue occupies the first floor, while the second floor was transformed into three apartments.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts