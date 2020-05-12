Uran: 'As a Region we have stepped up' and 'never been stronger'

NIPSCO also has had to adjust since not all of its workers can work from home, Public Affairs Director Rick Calinski said.

"You can’t stop natural gas and electricity when they need you most," he said. "We had to address tree issues by hospitals because we didn't want the power knocked out to a hospital for any period of time."

A few of NIPSCO's 2,100 employees tested positive for COVID-19, and they since have recovered and come back to work, Calinski said.

"We're testing critical employees and constantly planning," he said. "Every day is new."

Uran urged the public and business owners to be safe and following CDC-recommended guidelines about social distancing.

"We don't want to be the essential police," he said. "I understand it's very difficult, and you're trying to survive and make your mortgage payment, utility and overhead. But this will take a team effort. If we play by the rules, we can preserve life and keep the economy open. It benefits everybody.

"We're in this together, and I think we'll come out of this better than before in Lake County. As a Region, we have stepped up. We've never been more stronger than today. But better days are still a ways ahead."

