Urban League presents annual Diversity & Inclusion Awards
Urban League

Aaliyah Stewart of the ASW Foundation accepts a Leadership Award from Urban League of Northwest Indiana Board of Directors Chairman Thomas Keon, left, and President and CEO Vanessa Allen-McCloud, right. 

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana took its annual Diversity & Inclusion Awards event online Wednesday, recognizing nine organizations for their efforts during the local organization's 75th anniversary year.

The awards were presented by Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of the Urban League of NWI, and Thomas Keon, chancellor of Purdue University Northwest and chairman of the Urban League of NWI board of directors. 

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, congratulated the organization and award winners via video, noting the events of this year that have prompted protests and a reckoning with the state of race relations in the United States.

"This past year has highlighted just how urgent it is to have these conversations, and act," Visclosky said. 

Allen-McCloud said the organizations receiving awards were doing their part.

"We are all making an effort to try to be inclusive; we are trying to diversify our teams; we are having those conversations," she said.

Allen-McCloud and Keon presented the following awards:

Community Award

Reins of Life

Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana

Leadership Award

Horizon Bank

ASW Foundation

Workplace Award

Ameristar Casino

Youth Award

Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Indiana

Muslim Student Association, Valparaiso High School

Unified Sports Youth Awards, Valparaiso High School

Minority Business Leader Award

Chicagoland Popcorn, Dwayne and Modga Walker

