Urban League presents annual Diversity & Inclusion Awards

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana took its annual Diversity & Inclusion Awards event online Wednesday, recognizing nine organizations for their efforts during the local organization's 75th anniversary year.
The awards were presented by Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of the Urban League of NWI, and Thomas Keon, chancellor of Purdue University Northwest and chairman of the Urban League of NWI board of directors.
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, congratulated the organization and award winners via video, noting the events of this year that have prompted protests and a reckoning with the state of race relations in the United States.
"This past year has highlighted just how urgent it is to have these conversations, and act," Visclosky said.
Allen-McCloud said the organizations receiving awards were doing their part.
"We are all making an effort to try to be inclusive; we are trying to diversify our teams; we are having those conversations," she said.
Allen-McCloud and Keon presented the following awards:
Community Award
Reins of Life
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana
Leadership Award
Horizon Bank
ASW Foundation
Workplace Award
Ameristar Casino
Youth Award
Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Indiana
Muslim Student Association, Valparaiso High School
Unified Sports Youth Awards, Valparaiso High School
Minority Business Leader Award
Chicagoland Popcorn, Dwayne and Modga Walker
Gallery: Pets of the Week
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.