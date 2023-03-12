Urban Television Network pitched the city of Gary on plans to bring a film studio as part of a mixed-use development downtown but grew frustrated and has been exploring other options.

CEO Joseph Collins said he helped lobby for Indiana's new film tax credits with an eye toward investing in downtown Gary. While the state approved tax breaks for filming, which led Apple TV to film scenes for the show "Dark Matter" in downtown Gary, Collins had several meetings with the city that he said never led anywhere.

City spokesman Michael Gonzales said Urban TV had some discussions with city hall, but the city never received any formal requests or proposals from the company.

Urban TV once had a nationwide reach with local affiliates around the country, broadcasting programming aimed at African Americans, Hispanics and other urban audiences.

The network ran into liquidity problems and ceased operations in 2006. It's under new ownership that has been looking to revive it as a multichannel streaming service; it also acquired the assets of California-based SHE Beverage Co. this year.

In its current incarnation, Urban TV (URBT) is publicly traded over-the-counter as a penny stock.

WLTH radio host Eve Gomez said she brought Collins to her native city to invest in building up an entertainment industry. She said the company offered to buy the Genesis Convention Center as part of the project.

"We've met with the previous administration about a multiuse development with a studio. Then we met with the new administration when it was sworn in," she said. "Nothing was ever passed."

Urban TV's ambitions went as far as discussions to build television and film studios, corporate offices, housing and retail as part of a master-planned community, Collins said.

"It could be an economic hub and a gateway to the city," he said. "With the proximity to Chicago, I always thought the right development could change the whole financial situation of Gary."

Collins said he was working to line up private financing and state incentives for the project, but his talks with Gary went nowhere for years. He has since had discussions with Rockford and Orland Park in Illinois.

He's looking to build studios near Chicago to capitalize off the television industry there and hoped for somewhere in Indiana to take advantage of the state's new filming tax credits.

"We looked at Indianapolis, but that's a bit far from the hub of entertainment for our type of company," he said. "Indiana now has great tax incentives. A lot of the shows were shooting in Illinois because Illinois rivaled Georgia in its tax incentives for television and film production."

The company is interested in shooting 100 shows a year to build up content for streaming.

"Studios are creating content at an alarming rate," he said. "You need a plethora of content to be competitive in the streaming world."

It also would seek to bring retail businesses like a coffee shop and a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles and housing so company employees "would not have to live in squalor," Collins said.

"We hope the city would open its mind and open its doors to new conversations and about something new and different to reanimate Gary and reanimate Gary businesses," he said. "The city at this point doesn't even have a bowling alley. They need to be more open-minded about companies coming in."

Gomez said she hopes the city would be open to investment.

"I'm a person who still loves her city," she said. "I'm still hopeful for Gary. But for Gary to realize its potential, outsiders would have to come in and buy land. We need to welcome businesses to the city."