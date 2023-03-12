As the U.S. Representative for Indiana’s First Congressional District, I am dedicated to working with all levels of government and stakeholders in a bipartisan fashion to ensure that the long-term economic potential and growth of our region is realized.

In the last session of Congress, we successfully invested in the people and infrastructure of Northwest Indiana and our nation. Representing our collective interests, I am proud that region residents will personally benefit from these successes, and that significant infrastructure investments will be made that we can build upon for continued economic growth.

For example, the federal government will finally prioritize our seniors, and not the profits of big pharmaceutical companies. Specifically, under the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare will negotiate certain prescription drug prices, limit out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month, and cap Medicare Part D annual out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,000. I also was proud to support the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the CHIPS and Science Act, which supports additional infrastructure investments, resources for our manufacturing industry, and the strengthening of our supply chain to address inflationary challenges and improve our ability to make more goods in America.

Additionally, I appreciate the dedication of local towns and cities, as well as non-profit organizations and institutions of higher education, for submitting applications to secure Community Project Funding requests through the annual appropriations process.

Notably, I would highlight how the Gary/Chicago International Airport obtained critical federal funding to construct a heavy cargo logistics apron for multiple tenants, which will attract additional private sector investments. I also appreciate federal funds have been allocated to support the Central Avenue Reconstruction project in Portage, and assist with shoreline restoration within the Indiana Dunes National Park near Mount Baldy in Michigan City.

Further, the recent appropriations law also continued investments in the expansion and recapitalization of the South Shore Rail Line. I remain grateful for the tremendous effort of former Congressman Visclosky to spearhead the support of local, state and federal officials to make these transformational investments. I will work to ensure that federal funding is available to realize the benefits of this project for our region as soon as possible.

In addition to these economic and transportation infrastructure investments, I would also highlight how we were able to bring back federal resources to support our first responders, including equipment upgrades for the Porter County Sheriff’s office, license plate readers for the Whiting Police Department, and body and in-car cameras for the Gary Police Department. I am grateful for the dedicated service and willingness of our first responders to keep our communities safe each and every day. While in Congress, I will continue to do all I can to honor their service and ensure that they have the resources necessary to safely perform their responsibilities.

As we move forward in the next appropriations process, I would note that these projects are valuable investments that benefit our communities and create conditions for new businesses and people to move to our region. The successes we realized are only made possible through engaged officials and citizens working collaboratively, and I look forward to continuing to utilize this ability in Congress to deliver for the First District.

The strength of Northwest Indiana’s economic foundation is rooted in our incredible workers and members of organized labor, and it is because of them that our region will be able to fully utilize the benefits of these federal investments and support the next generation of workers. Throughout my career in public office, I have been proud to stand with organized labor, and as a Member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, I will continue to support the ability of unions to collectively bargain, strong Davis-Bacon wage protections, expanded Buy America requirements, and the use of project labor agreements.

I also will continue to do everything possible as the Vice-Chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus to ensure that Northwest Indiana’s steelworkers and our domestic steel industry can compete on a level playing field. Our steel industry is essential for not just our region’s and our nation's economy, but also our national security. I have testified before the International Trade Commission on nine different occasions in my past term, and I will continue to fight to support the Section 232 steel tariffs and full enforcement of our trade laws.

Further, in the 118th Congress, as the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, I will build on the legislative achievements of the past term to continue to ensure that veterans receive the care and benefits they have earned. Four pieces of veterans legislation that I introduced have been signed into law, including legislation to strengthen cybersecurity protections and support veterans who experienced sexual trauma during their military service. Most importantly, Congress passed and I strongly advocated for the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act law, which keeps our nation’s promise to the military veterans who volunteered to serve and defend their fellow Americans. I will be forever grateful that during my time as a township trustee to have created such strong personal relationships with our region’s veterans community, and to now be able to bring that understanding and advocacy to Congress.

In conclusion, I remain optimistic that Northwest Indiana remains on a path for continued economic growth, where all individuals have good-paying job prospects and a community that provides for a fulsome quality of life. I am proud to call Northwest Indiana my home, and am honored and humbled to be a public servant for our region, both for 15 years as the North Township Trustee and now as the U.S. Representative. I am committed to addressing the needs of our region and working as hard as those I represent to solve problems and realize a positive and flourishing economy that works for everyone.