US Steel CEO on record margin: 'We are delivering our best financial performance in 2021'

While hot-rolled steel prices are at a record high, U.S. Steel is chalking up its $1 billion profit in the second quarter largely to its strategy of diversifying to include mini-mills.
"Our second-quarter performance was exceptional and is demonstrating the power of our strategy," U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said in a conference call with shareholders. "Our footprint is positioned better than ever with the optionality to benefit from today's continued robust demand and strong operating performance. We remain optimistic about our future and have so many opportunities ahead. We are delivering the best in nearly every aspect of our business. We are delivering our best financial performance in 2021. We are delivering our best quality performance in 2021, and our employees are delivering their best and maintaining U.S. Steel's industry-leading safety performance. There are no joys in profits unless we keep our employees and our environment safe."
Burritt said the company's new strategy of making steel with both large integrated mills like those that line the South Shore of Lake Michigan and mini-mills that recycle scrap metal was paying off in a big way.
"Our business is firing on all cylinders and the hard work we put into our business is producing exceptional results. We are safely delivering our best quality and best reliability for customers. Quality for North American Flat-Rolled segment is at record levels," he said. Quality performance for U.S. Steel Europe is at record levels and quality performance for Big River Steel is at record levels. We've also set new records on reliability and productivity at numerous assets in our portfolio, a portfolio that generated strong earnings, including best margin performance for the enterprise in the second quarter."
U.S. Steel, the world's first billion-dollar corporation, is pulling in a record margin on revenue. Christine S. Breves, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said the steelmaker's $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA was 133% higher than in the first quarter and the highest quarterly EBITDA margin in the company's 120-year history.
"Our second-quarter EBITDA margin was 26%, the best EBITDA margin in our company's history and getting better. Our mini mill segment's 36% EBITDA margin was the best mini mill performance in the industry by far. The bold step we took to acquire Big River Steel faster is generating significant value today," Burritt said. "When we purchased the remaining stake in Big River Steel, we knew we were buying the best mini mill in the country. But the performance of our Big River team has exceeded even our lofty expectations."
The $1.3 billion mini-mill in Arkansas with two electric arc furnaces is already the second-largest by production volume after only Gary Works in U.S. Steel's portfolio. The recently built mill is outperforming the competition, Burritt said.
"Its 36% second-quarter EBITDA margin far exceeds other domestic mini-mills which further through cycle upside potential from our planned non-grain-oriented electrical steel line investment, which is expected to grow margins even more upon completion in 2023," Burritt said. "Big River is not only the clear financial leader, but it is the example of what best looks like when it comes to profitable steel solutions for people and the planet. Big River is a leader in sustainability, a position that was recently validated by Daimler, who awarded Big River with their global sustainability recognition award earlier this month. It is clear that best of both is best for all."
Unlike at other points in recent history, U.S. Steel is well-positioned to profit off of the improvements in market conditions, Burritt said.
"We've made a lot of improvements to our business with a high sense of urgency. Our goal has never been to be bigger. It's always been to get better and never be satisfied until you're the best. That high sense of urgency to get better has positioned us extremely well to extract value from today's strong market," he said. "You've heard me say we've been bullish for a long time about the potential of this market, and my optimism for the future only continues to increase."
Demand for steel is expected to remain strong in the near term.
"The industry, including here at U.S. Steel, has several planned outages in the second half of 2021," Burritt said. "And low steel industry inventory levels suggest an extended restocking period still needs to take place, supporting steel consumption into the future. The pace of change at U.S. Steel has allowed us to benefit from the sustained market strength we've seen over the past several quarters."
