US Steel CEO on record margin: 'We are delivering our best financial performance in 2021'

While hot-rolled steel prices are at a record high, U.S. Steel is chalking up its $1 billion profit in the second quarter largely to its strategy of diversifying to include mini-mills.

"Our second-quarter performance was exceptional and is demonstrating the power of our strategy," U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said in a conference call with shareholders. "Our footprint is positioned better than ever with the optionality to benefit from today's continued robust demand and strong operating performance. We remain optimistic about our future and have so many opportunities ahead. We are delivering the best in nearly every aspect of our business. We are delivering our best financial performance in 2021. We are delivering our best quality performance in 2021, and our employees are delivering their best and maintaining U.S. Steel's industry-leading safety performance. There are no joys in profits unless we keep our employees and our environment safe."

Burritt said the company's new strategy of making steel with both large integrated mills like those that line the South Shore of Lake Michigan and mini-mills that recycle scrap metal was paying off in a big way.