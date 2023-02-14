Two decades ago, the American steel industry was in tatters.

Around the turn of the century, a flood of cheap imports and tough market conditions wiped out domestic steel companies that had seemed like pillars of stability for the better part of a century. Ironclad companies like Inland, Bethlehem and LTV disappeared from the landscape, either getting bought out or going bankrupt and then having their assets acquired in a firesale in the wave of consolidation that radically reshaped a once larger, more diverse and more competitive industry.

Times were tough. The fate of steel mills along the lakeshore, good-paying steelworker jobs and pensions retirees were counting on was up in the air.

So the United Steelworkers union struck a bargain with steelmakers, including U.S. Steel. Workers would forgo the typical raises at a time when more overhead would add to the companies' financial struggles. In exchange, the steelmakers would offer a profit-sharing plan in which steelworkers would reap some of the profits when the cyclical industry bounced back but wouldn't increase U.S. Steel's labor costs during downturns.

The program didn't always pay off for workers. They often went years without any bonuses.

But profit-sharing has finally really paid off for steelworkers over the last few years.

U.S. Steel earned a record $4.17 billion in profit in 2021 and $2.52 billion in net earnings last year, or $9.16 per share. It was the second-highest profit in the steelmaker's 122-year history.

In a major infusion of cash into the Calumet Region economy, the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker paid out record profit-sharing bonuses of up to $43,000 to thousands of steelworkers last fiscal year, which ended earlier this month, U.S. Steel Media Relations Manager Amanda Malkowski said. U.S. Steel employees earned substantially more in just profit-sharing bonuses last year than the median income of $31,666 in Lake County.

In the fourth quarter, workers received bonuses of $6,000. U.S. Steel employees have taken home more than $80,000 in profit-sharing bonuses over the last two years.

"We believe that when the Company does well, so should our employees," U.S. Steel spokesman Andrew Fulton said. "This is especially true for the men and women represented by United Steelworkers, whose collective bargaining agreement includes un-capped profit-sharing. The hard work of all our employees is the reason why 2022 was the second-best year of earnings in U.S. Steel history."

Steelworkers suffered through many lean years in which they got no bonuses, USW District 7 Director Michael Millsap said.

"Profit-sharing is finally paying off," he said. "We bargained for this during the early 2000s during the restructuring of the industry. We didn't bargain for the wages we wanted to help the companies out. We proposed profit-sharing so we would share in the good times. This is not something that's given to the workers. This is something they earned. They worked hard for it. It was part of the sacrifice we made years ago when the industry wasn't doing as good."

USW had to tinker with the program over the years, for instance, eventually persuading U.S. Steel to make it quarterly instead of annual.

The company would turn a profit for two or three quarters in a row only to have a harsh quarter that would wipe out workers' bonuses.

"We would lose it all when we otherwise had a good year," he said. "So we got it changed to quarterly. It's a rightful benefit for our members. We passed up on compensation decades ago to make it a little better for the companies. Over the years, it helped them in difficult times."

The infusion of cash has helped workers and the Northwest Indiana economy, Millsap said.

"It's extra income that lets them do something they wouldn't be able to do normally like home renovation," he said. "It goes right back into the community."

Restaurants, auto dealerships, homebuilders, lumber yards and many other Region businesses have benefited from the bonuses, Millsap said.

"Workers have used it to get a new car, buy a new house, do some remodeling on their house or go on a vacation they otherwise might not be able to go on," he said. "It's been a good year for our members."

Gallery: Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Mrvan tour Indiana Harbor Works steel mill