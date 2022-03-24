US switches to quota system for British steel imports

The United States is switching to a quota system with steel imported from the United Kingdom instead of imposing blanket Section 232 steel tariffs of 25%.

The agreement allows a "sustainable" volume of British steel to enter the U.S. market without the tariffs. It requires that any UK steel companies with Chinese ownership go through audits of their financial records that are shared with the United States to determine if they're passing through Chinese-made steel.

The United Kingdom agreed to lift $500 million in retaliatory tariffs, including on agricultural products, consumer goods and distilled spirits.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo said it should help consumers by relieving inflationary pressures.

"By allowing for a flow of duty-free steel and aluminum from the U.K., we further ease the gap between supply and demand for these products in the United States. And by removing the U.K.’s retaliatory tariffs, we reopen the British market to beloved American products.

The Alliance for American Manufacturing, a joint effort between the United Steelworkers union and leading manufacturers, said it was vital to protect the U.S. steel industry.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine should remind us all just how critical the domestic steel industry is to our national and economic security," AAM President Scott Paul said. "Section 232 quotas and tariffs have permitted the American steel industry to recover, invest, hire and contribute robustly to our national defense."

The Alliance for American Manufacturing is urging caution on how the Section 232 tariffs are rolled back.

"We welcome the Section 232 relief adjustment with the United Kingdom and note in particular the landmark auditing requirement for certain Chinese investment in British steel," Paul said. "We also believe a significant pause is in order on further adjustments to Section 232 steel measures while the market absorbs recent changes made with respect to Japan, the European Union, and now the United Kingdom. The question now is how the U.S.-E.U. global arrangement will address carbon intensity and non-market production as those negotiations get underway."

The United States previously reached similar deals with Japan and the European Union, allowing certain amounts of steel in before tariffs take effect. Steel consumers heralded the news after hot-rolled steel prices hit record highs last year.

“The Steel Manufacturers Association is pleased with the 232 agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom announced today. This agreement will help with the problems of global excess steel capacity, transshipment, illegal dumping and subsidies” said SMA President Philip K. Bell. "The deal will end the threat of retaliatory tariffs by the UK and will implement a tariff-rate quota structure with a melted and poured requirement."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.