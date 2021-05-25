Used car prices soaring to record highs amid production and rental car disruptions

"Used cars are in high demand," Stevens said. "We don't have as many cars on the lot right now."

CarGurus.com estimates the average price of a used car has grown to $25,820, which is up 27% since the start of the pandemic, 15% over the last 90 days and up 7.13% over the last 30 days.

The used car market is where it's at since automakers have had to temporarily idle some factories like the Chicago Assembly Plant, said Aaron Zeigler, president of Michigan-based Zeigler Automotive Group.

Zeigler Automotive Group, which recently acquired International Subaru of Merrillville and renamed it Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville, has been focusing of late on used car sales at its 31 dealerships in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan, given the lack of new car inventory.

"With a lack of new cars because of the chip shortage, we've had to aggressively move into used cars," Zeigler said. "We used to sell one new car to one used car. Now we sell one new car to every three used cars. It's a strong market for used vehicles. The market is very good."

Supply and demand

Buyers who otherwise might be buying new cars are looking for used ones instead, often as recent a model with as little mileage as they can find.