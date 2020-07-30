USS Indianapolis commemorates 75th anniversary of predecessor's sinking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The USS Indianapolis, commissioned at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor last year in the first commissioning of a U.S. Navy ship in Indiana history, laid a wreath at sea to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its predecessor, which was sunk in the Philippine Sea in the closing days of World War II.

The U.S. Navy also placed a wreath at the USS Indianapolis Memorial on the canal in downtown Indianapolis.

Its sinking is considered to be the deadliest naval disaster in American history.

The Portland-class heavy cruiser, which completed a top-secret mission to deliver the first nuclear weapon ever used in combat, was struck by two torpedoes from a Japanese submarine a few minutes past midnight on July 30.

"Immediately sailors went into autopilot," USS Indianapolis Association President Ray Shearer said. "Some ran to battle stations and others ran to damage control. Some began treating the wounded while others were fighting fires, stopping steam leaks or battling flooding. More were dealing with steering, communication and power issues. A few were turning out life saving equipment."

Events unfolded quickly after the ship rolled over keel-side up.