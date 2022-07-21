USW approaching contract talks with 'eye toward cooperation, not confrontation'

The United Steelworkers union kicked off contract talks with U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs "with an eye toward cooperation, not confrontation."

Union leaders are meeting in Pittsburgh with the Big Two integrated steelmakers for the latest round of contract talks that will affect more than 11,000 steelworkers and their families in the Calumet Region.

"I have been a steelworker for nearly forty-four years now, starting out by making steel in Northwest Indiana, and since then, I’ve worked to help ensure that our members can safely produce tens of millions of tons of steel every year for a good wage with good benefits in support of our communities, our economy, and our national security," United Steelworkers International President Tom Conway said. "That is why I can say with confidence that through a fair bargaining process, with many of the people beside me at this table, we can reach good collective bargaining agreements by September 1."

Conway told the Congressional Steel Caucus in Washington, D.C., that the industry was doing well due to recent collaboration between the union, management and the government, which has pursued policies like tariffs to shore up domestic steelmaking.

"The reasons we can approach this bargaining session with an eye toward cooperation, not confrontation, are many, and you all have had a role," Conway said. "However, if we want to continue that cooperation between labor and management, it is important that Congress and our government take leadership of their responsibility to ensure fair competition."

Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel have both issued statements saying they hope to reach mutually satisfactory collective bargaining agreements with the United Steelworkers union. The current four-year contracts expire Sept. 1.

USW's committee has been meeting in Pittsburgh to hash out the issues, crunch data and finalize its proposals. It set up subcommittees to address issues like benefits, safety, contract language, contracting out and training.

The union said its main goal is to reach a fair contract. It's seeking "meaningful wage and benefit improvements for the membership."

Union leaders are hopeful for an easier go of it than during past collective bargaining sessions in which steelmakers demanded concessions and workers often held rallies in Northwest Indiana.

"Cliffs’ Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves shared with our committee his hopes to continue investing in our facilities with a focus on long-term sustainability," USW said in an update to members. "Unlike bargaining with previous employers and predecessor companies, Cliffs has approached these negotiations with an understanding that our plants run best when management and our union work together to solve problems for the benefit of everyone. Goncalves recognizes the role unions play in creating the American middle class and recognizes the importance of providing good jobs and creating good will toward the company in the communities where we live and work."

The contracts being hammered out at the negotiating table will cover pay, benefits, workplace safety and capital investment in the steel mills, including those lining the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana.

"Cliffs has clearly committed to invest in its USW facilities to improve production and shorten supply chains in the future, and this commitment goes directly to long-term sustainable employment and success," USW said in an update to members. "Although we will certainly disagree over some issues at the bargaining table, we trust that the solidarity of our membership and good faith collective bargaining will result in a fair contract and will keep you updated as the process unfolds."