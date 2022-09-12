USW cautions profit sharing cannot be relied upon in up-and-down steel business

In recent years, steelmakers have reaped record profits.

Steelworkers have shared in the bounty, bringing home a bonanza of bonuses that have often totaled in the tens of thousands of dollars.

U.S. Steel is touting the $65,000 in profit-sharing it's paid out over the past 18 months in its contract proposal, which also includes 13.6% increase in pay over four years and $7,000 in bonuses.

The United Steelworkers union is cautioning members that profit-sharing cannot always be relied upon.

"When profit sharing pays, it's because we earned it. But that's not always going to be the case," the United Steelworkers union said in an update to members. "Over the past several years, there have been many quarters, and even years, with zero profit sharing at USS. That's why we also need reliable wage increases."

Under the 2008 contract, U.S. Steel paid a profit-sharing bonus to workers in six quarters. It paid no profit-sharing in nine quarters. The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker paid an average of $0.81 in profit-sharing checks per qualifying hour during the length of the contract.

With the 2012 contract, it paid an average of $1.20 in profit-sharing per qualifying hour, paying out profit-sharing bonuses in nine of the 12 fiscal quarters.

The steelmaker, which employs workers at Gary Works and Midwest Plant in Portage, paid an average profit-sharing bonus of $0.81 an hour under the 2015 contract. Six of the 12 fiscal quarters resulted in no profit-sharing checks for workers.

U.S. Steel paid an average of $9.50 in profit-sharing bonuses over the life of the most recent contract that expired on Sept. 1, including more than $30 an hour in recent quarters. But it did not issue any profit sharing bonuses during an 18-month period between 2019 and 2020.

"The last two years have been a period of record steel prices and profits. However, the steel industry is cyclical," USW said in the update to members. "Prices and demand fluctuate with the overall economy. It is easy to get distracted by a large bonus, especially if you haven’t worked here long. But these large profit-sharing payments are not guaranteed and not forever. Profit sharing isn’t a substitute for a wage increase."

Like many unions, the USW has sought pattern agreements in which there's an industry standard for wage increases that boosts worker pay at different workplaces.

U.S. Steel is currently offering raises of 3%, 3%, 3% and 4% over the next four years. The union is saying it should offer steelworkers the same wage increase that Cleveland-Cliffs is: 8%, 4%, 4% and 4% over the next four years.

"U.S. Steel needs to keep pace with the wages offered by its competitors and in its area labor markets — especially for maintenance and crafts. It needs to recruit, attract and retain skilled employees," USW said in the update to members. "The company recognized this when it gave C.E.O. Dave Burritt a 17% salary increase from $1.1 million to $1.3 million in 2021 — even though he also received a $10 million increase in stock awards, options and incentive compensation."

With record inflation and elevated gas prices, steelworkers can't count on guaranteed profit-sharing checks in a highly cyclical business when their bills come due, the union said.

While the domestic steel industry may be profitable now, it won't be forever, the USW noted.

"U.S. Steel likes to say 'when we do well, you do well.' But our mortgages, utilities and car payments aren’t based on how USS is doing, these are fixed costs that we have to pay each month," the USW said in its update to members. "That’s why we still need a wage increase that keeps pace with the rising cost of living and doesn’t disappear during a downturn."