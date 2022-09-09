USW, Cleveland-Cliffs reach tentative agreement for mine workers who supply NWI mills

The United Steelworkers union and Cleveland-Cliffs have reached a tentative agreement for its mining and pelletizing workers.

The union and the Cleveland, Ohio-based steelmaker had already reached a tentative deal covering steelworkers, including at Indiana Harbor, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle.

Workers are voting on whether to approval that four-year pact, which includes a 20% boost in pay.

Cleveland-Cliffs and USW also came to terms on a 47-month labor contract covering 2,000 union-represented workers at its mines in northern Minnesota and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The contract would take effect on Oct. 1.

Cleveland-Cliffs now has two tentative agreements covering 14,000 USW-represented employees, or more than half its total workforce.

“Reaching a second labor agreement in less than two weeks reaffirms our great alliance with the USW," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "It also confirms one more time that we know very well our responsibilities as the supplier of choice to clients in critical sectors, such as military and automotive. We have now demonstrated twice why Cleveland-Cliffs gets things done and how we act: we negotiate respectfully, fairly and privately. A strong workforce is critical to our present and future competitiveness, and we look forward to continuing our shared success with our USW partners.”

The workers supply the iron ore to Cleveland-Cliffs steel mills, including in Northwest Indiana.

“Mining and processing iron ore is the first step in making steel, and these essential workers have earned and deserve a fair contract,” USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez said. “The proposed agreement provides important economic and contract language improvements that will improve working conditions along with the standard of living for USW members and their families.”

The union said the deal raises wages, requires investment to ensure job security in the ore mines and improves health insurance for workers and retirees without increasing their out-of-pocket costs.

“Steelworkers will be safer at work and their jobs and benefits more secure under the tentative agreement,” Ramirez said. “Cliffs has committed to a plan to invest in its USW facilities that will enable future generations of USW members to support their families and sustain their communities.”

He credited the mine workers' solidarity for helping to achieve the tentative collective bargaining agreement. It still must be approved by workers.

“Our members have faced challenges in the past and know what it takes to lead the industry through its up and down cycles,” Ramirez said. “We will face the challenges ahead with confidence knowing our plants run best when management and our union work together to solve problems for the benefit of everyone.”