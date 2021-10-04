USW, Cleveland-Cliffs urge tariffs stay in place to maintain good times: 'Once in a decade, this industry makes money'

"We've got to be careful," he said. "We have problems coming out of China. We have problems coming out of Russia. But we've had problems come out of Europe as well. We've had some bad actors."

A long-term fix is needed for the steel industry, Conway said.

"Once in a decade, this industry makes money," he said. "They plow the investment back into the mills. Every 10 years, they get a bunch of money and put it back in. It isn't really much of a business plan if you think about it. We have an opportunity to reset things and can't afford to let it slide away. We have to move very cautiously and very carefully."

The United States needs a level playing field and that means strong trade enforcement over time, said Mark Miller, president, CEO and chairman of Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics. Foreign steelmakers get massive subsidies U.S. steelmakers don't, with ArcelorMittal recently getting more than a billion Euros from both Belgium and Spain and Canada giving it $400 million to help it decarbonize, he said.