The last few years have been rough for tin-making in the Region.

U.S. Steel mothballed East Chicago Tin indefinitely. The steelmaker then idled a tin line at Gary Works and recently its entire tin operations at Gary Works.

But some relief may be on the way.

The United Steelworkers Union and Cleveland-Cliffs on Friday won an initial victory on their tariff case to protect the domestic tin business from foreign competition that seeks to undercut it.

The International Trade Commission ruled unanimously in its preliminary determination that tariffs should be imposed on tin and chromium-coated sheet steel products from China and seven other countries.

“USW members know better than anyone how dumping and illegal subsidies jeopardize U.S. jobs, hurt domestic industries and imperil our communities,” said USW International President Tom Conway. “Today’s decision is a step in the right direction toward clamping down on unfairly traded tin products sold in the United States.”

Cleveland-Cliffs and the USW filed antidumping petitions against China and seven other countries, as well as a countervailing duty against China. The requests were weighed by the International Trade Commission, a judicial board that determines whether international trade laws were violated, if harm was caused to domestic steelmakers and if tariffs should be applied to protect domestic steelworker jobs.

The preliminary antidumping margins range from 46.76% to 296.04%

“Our members work hard making high-quality products, and they deserve to compete on a level playing field,” Conway said Friday. “Today's ITC determination provides us with a path forward for workers under siege from dumped and illegally subsidized imports.”

Thousands of steelworkers make tin products across the country in Northwest Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and California.

The USW is seeking to protect their jobs by imposing tariffs on tin mill imports from Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

"Today’s affirmative vote by the U.S. International Trade Commission signals real progress on our joint effort with the USW to remedy surging imports of dumped and subsidized tin mill products in the U.S. market," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Cleveland-Cliffs is committed to this antidumping and countervailing duty action and we are optimistic that we will see continued progress in this case before both the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission. Today’s vote should give pause to those facilitating the import of dumped and subsidized tin mill products from the countries at issue in this case.”

In addition to foreign competition, the tin mill business has suffered in recent years due partly to changing consumer behaviors. Tin is often used in tin food cans used for soup, vegetables, beans, chili and many other preserved products.

But consumers have gravitated more toward fresh whole foods, leading supermarket chains to dedicate more space to produce and less to canned foods that have fallen out of favor with some customers looking to eat healthier, cut out processed foods and eat less sodium and other preservatives.