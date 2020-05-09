USW convention postponed until 2022 because of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The United Steelworkers union, which represents thousands of workers at steel mills, oil refineries and other workplaces across Northwest Indiana, is postponing its constitutional convention until 2022 because of the global coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 78,000 Americans.

The USW would have held the event, which typically features many speeches and political endorsements, between Aug. 3 and Aug. 6 in Las Vegas.

"As our union continues to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis, the International Executive Board made the difficult decision to pass a resolution postponing our 2020 constitutional convention," USW said in a statement. "The health and safety of our members and staff is our paramount concern, and there are still too many unknowns for us to responsibly proceed as previously scheduled. We are still being advised to limit non-essential travel and avoid large, public gatherings."

The MGM Grand, where the gathering of steelworkers and union officials from all over the country would have taken place, suspended operations on March 12 and has not yet resumed them.