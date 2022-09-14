USW distributing stop-work cards in push for worker safety

The United Steelworkers union has been distributing new stop-work cards at Region steel mills in a push for worker safety.

Steelworkers at Northwest Indiana mills can use the cards to stop-work assignments they deem unsafe.

"Our jobs are dangerous. We've seen too many workplace injuries, accidents and fatalities," USW said in an update to members. "That's why our union negotiated contract language with USS to give an employee the right to refuse to work in any unsafe condition. In addition, USW bargained a stop-work card for the employee to use when a supervisor tries to make an employee work in any unsafe work condition. Don't hesitate to insist that every assignment you're given is made safe first and that you fully understand and have been provided and reviewed the processes and procedures necessary to make the work safe."

The USW negotiated the stop work cards in a past bargaining session but is again distributing them widely across steel mills and mines to ensure workers know they have a right to refuse unsafe work. The steelmakers continued to provide them to new hires at worker orientations.

But the stop-work cards have otherwise gone by the wayside, according to the union.

"They had been largely forgotten and overlooked as we went about our everyday duties," the USW said in its update to members. "They are a crucial tool that provide and explain to you a right and protection guaranteed to you as part of your collective bargaining agreement as a union member. The importance of being able to insist that a particular job be made safe and fully explained to you before you start that work is a critical and fundamental part of ensuring every member returns home safely at the end of their shift."

Though not as deadly as in the past, working as a steelworker remains one of the most dangerous jobs in the country. The Department of Labor's Occupational Health and Safety Administration estimates that steel mills had 7.3 recordable illnesses or injuries per 100 qualifying hours in 2020, the most recent year for which data was available.

"Taking any risk to squeeze out that extra ton of steel or one more degree of heat out of the furnace that could cause you or your coworkers injury or worse just isn't worth the pain or suffering it can cause," USW said to members. "Don't hesitate to insist that every assignment you're given is made safe first and that you fully understand and have been provided and reviewed the processes and procedures necessary to make the work safe. This card and the labor agreement rights that back it up gives you the means to do that should you believe it necessary. Let's watch out for each other and make sure we have each other's back while we're working in the plants."