USW gearing up for talks with oil companies

The United Steelworkers union is gearing up for another round of contract talks with the oil companies, including BP.
The USW convened its National Oil Bargaining Conference in which delegates from across the country took part in talks about issues and challenges. The union is preparing for a bargaining session next year that would result in a new contract for the majority of the 1,700 workers at the BP Whiting Refinery.
BP has been cutting headcount at the lakefront refinery along the Lake Michigan shore as part of a global workforce reduction as it pivots away from fossil fuels to more sustainable forms of renewable energy.
The union has adopted a USW National Oil Policy that it has sent to union locals, including USW Local 7-1 in Whiting, to vote to ratify.
Next year, the union will meet with Marathon, which will negotiate a template on behalf of the oil companies. Marathon, now the largest refinery in the United States, is replacing Royal Dutch Shell as lead negotiator after more than 20 years. Shell is stepping back as the energy sector representative at the bargaining table now that it only has a single refinery left in the United States.
The talks will result in a new deal outlining pay, benefit, working conditions and workplace safety for more than 30,000 oil refinery workers across the United States. Each union local also would reach a deal pertaining to local issues at its particular refinery.
The USW touts a number of contractual gains emerging from collective bargaining over the years, including pensions, extra paid holidays, shift premiums, six weeks of vacation for those with 30 years of experience, improved life insurance, $500,000 workplace death benefit, company-paid health and safety training, job security protection, fatigue management provisions, wage increases, process safety improvements and successorship clauses to ensure gains aren't wiped out if a new owner takes over.
The last contract in 2019 included an 11% raise over three years. But conditions have changed drastically for the oil industry since then with crude oil prices falling into negative territory at one point during the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. refinery capacity has fallen 4.5% since COVID-19 reduced the number of vehicles on the road as office work, school and medical appointments all shifted online.
