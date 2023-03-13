The president of the United Steelworkers international union, who previously worked as a steelworker in Northwest Indiana, has been named to a key trade panel.

USW International President Tom Conway, who previously worked at the Burns Harbor Works steel mill on Lake Michigan in Porter County, was appointed to the White House’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

“I want to thank President Joe Biden for appointing me to this committee, which counsels his administration on matters affecting hundreds of millions of working people,” Conway said. “USW members know firsthand the importance of enacting and enforcing trade policies that enable American workers to compete on a level playing field with their counterparts around the world. I’m honored to safeguard and advance their interests as a member of ACTPN.”

The Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations includes representatives from business, organized labor and other fields. They help guide the federal government while it negotiates new international trade agreements and also monitor the enforcement of existing trade pacts with trading partners around the world.

“Good trade policy grows middle-class jobs and protects national security,” Conway said. “I will use my voice on ACTPN to help President Biden achieve these goals crucial to the nation’s future.”

Conway is a New Jersey native who went to work for the former Bethlehem Steel mill in Burns Harbor, which is now owned and operated by Cleveland-Cliffs, after he got out of the U.S. Air Force and graduated from trade school. He became a union activist for Local 6787 in Burns Harbor, helping save coke plant jobs while working as a union griever for maintenance workers in 1979 when Bethlehem announced its first plant-wide layoffs at the mill amid a surge in foreign imports.

He became international president of the USW in 2019. It's the largest industrial union in North America, representing more than 850,000 workers in steelmaking, mining, paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and energy, including at the BP Whiting Refinery.