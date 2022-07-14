USW leaders gather in Pittsburgh for negotiations with steelmakers

United Steelworkers union leaders from across the country just gathered in Pittsburgh on the eve of negotiations with U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs.

USW delegates have been meeting in negotiating committees and reviewing what members want before they finalize the proposals they plan to bring to the bargaining table with the Big Two steelmakers next week. USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap, who's based out of Gary, will lead the national talks with U.S. Steel while another union delegation will bargain with Cleveland-Cliffs.

"The committees are here meeting and developing what we're going to ask for in bargaining. We're in the middle of meeting with all the unions," he said.

The union has been surveying its members about what they want out of the latest round of collective bargaining. The USW likely will seek what workers everywhere want, Millsap said.

"Of course, we want better pay and better benefits, good health insurance and all that stuff," he said. "We're finalizing it at these committee meetings."

Market conditions are generally more favorable for the steel industry than they were during the last few rounds of contract talks though steel prices have been slipping of late.

"Prices are down. There's been a slowdown in business. But things are generally better," Millsap said. "Does that put us in a better position? I hope so. It's important to maintain and improve our benefits."

Another major issue is U.S. Steel's plans to sell its two blast furnaces at Granite City Works in Illinois, which could mean the loss of more than 1,000 USW jobs at the long-running mill just outside St. Louis.

"We'll end up bargaining over that issue. We think U.S. Steel should still make steel in Granite City," he said. "If they got to do this for business reasons, we're going to have that discussion."

USW's current four-year contract with U.S. Steel expires Sept. 1. It covers workers at Local 1014 representing the east side of Gary Works, Local 1066 representing workers on the west side of Gary Work, Local 6103 representing workers at the Midwest Plant in Portage and Local 2695 representing workers at both Gary Works and the Midwest Plant.

"We are looking forward to productive conversations and expect to reach an agreement with the USW," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said.

USW's four-year contract with Cleveland-Cliffs also expires Sept. 1. It covers workers at Local 6787 at Burns Harbor Works, Local 1010 at Indiana Harbor Works East and Local 1011 at Indiana Harbor Works West.

"Cleveland-Cliffs and the USW have successfully negotiated equitable agreements for decades, and we share several common goals," Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico said. "Our relationship at both the local and national levels are respectful and based on these common goals. We look forward to begin discussions and plan to bargain in good faith with the goal to reach an equitable agreement with the USW."

The contracts hammered out at the bargaining table will cover wages, benefits, workplace safety and working conditions for more than 10,000 steelworkers in Northwest Indiana, considered to be the steel capital of North America as it's home to half the nation's blast furnaces, some of the largest integrated mills in North America and countless steel-related businesses.

While the master negotiations take place in Pittsburgh, union locals in Northwest Indiana also will concurrently negotiate local agreements with mill management over plant-specific issues, such as parking, facility conditions and lunch breaks.

The last few rounds of contract talks were contentious with steelmakers demanding concessions like health care rollbacks that would have resulted in significantly higher out-of-pocket costs for steelworkers and their families. Talks stalled for months, prompting rallies of thousands of steelworkers across Northwest Indiana.

The last round of bargaining between the USW and major steelmakers in 2018 ultimately resulted in cumulative raises of 14% over four years, improved benefits and strengthened contract language.