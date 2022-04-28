USW Local 1010 leader died abruptly, remembered as strong worker advocate

United Steelworkers Union Local 1010 Grievance Chairman John Wilkerson died unexpectedly this week at the age of 36 after suffering a brain aneurysm. He is being remembered as a fierce advocate for workers and a contract expert who was rising up the union ranks.

Wilkerson was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and had a family.

"He was young, energetic and hard-charging," USW 1010 President Don Seifert said. "He was a great advocate for workers and a great legal mind. He had a great contractual mind he put to good use for workers."

Wilkerson was one of four top elected leaders at USW Local 1010, which is based in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood and represents workers at the former Inland Steel mill in East Chicago that's now the east side of Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor Works.

He served two terms as griever secretary before he was elected grievance chairman last year.

"He knew how the mill ran inside and out and all aspects of it," Seifert said. "He was up-and-coming and had great respect from the membership. It was a shocking turn of events. He had a headache at the workplace and it was a brain aneurysm."

Wilkerson had a wife and young children at home. Fellow union members started a Meal Train to help the family and are looking at creating a GoFundMe.

"He was a young, vibrant, hard-working guy," Seifert said. "He was just a good guy to be around. He was bigger than life. He was very outspoken. It's definitely devastating. He's been in the union hall for years and would have been here for many years to come."

Wilkerson represented workers on various issues, such as seniority, discipline or contracting out jobs.

"He knew the contract language inside and out," Seifert said. "He had a lot of legal knowledge. He was an EMT after he first came out of the Army before he was hired into the plant. He was a well-rounded individual. He was very smart, highly intelligent. It's very rare for someone to rise as fast as he did."

In his current role, he handled grievances that couldn't be settled in the department and had to go before the grievance committee, which gives both sides the chance to present their argument.

"He was a good grievance representative who fought for the workers and got them dignity in the workplace," steelworker Terry Steagall said. "I knew him pretty well. He was a standup kind of guy who was willing to speak his mind. He didn't hold back. He was a fighter. Workers depended on John to support them during the grievance procedure. He had a lot of responsibility."

