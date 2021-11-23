USW Local 1010 machine shop retirement party to gather again

Current and retired steelworkers from the former Inland Steel Co. machine shop in East Chicago will gather again at a banquet hall to reminisce and swap stories.

The 63rd annual Machine Shop Retirement Party will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St., Schererville. About 70 retired and 20 active steelworkers meet every year, but put the gathering on hold last year because of COVID-19 last year.

Organizer Milan Momcilovich called it "the longest-running party in the industry."

"There is plenty of memorabilia for the men to reminisce of the good times and bad."

The machinists have long belonged to United Steelworkers Local 1010.

"The mix of young and old is joined together by the machinist trade that offered them a tough but rewarding career," Momcilovich said. "The steel industry has evolved over the years and the machinist trade has contributed to keeping the machinery and mills running. There is no piece of machinery that these men have not repaired or improved on over the span of their careers. This gives them the satisfaction and pride that comes with their job."