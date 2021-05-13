USW locals elect new leaders

United Steelworker union locals across the Region recently elected new leaders who will represent workers at some of Northwest Indiana's biggest industrial workplaces.

USW Local 7-1, which represents workers at the BP Whiting Refinery, elected Eric Schultz president; Lloyd James Division 1 representative; Charles Pinkerton Division 2 representative; Derrick Correa Division 3 representative; David Dobrowski Division 4 representative; and Scott Diulio and James Naparla Whiting clean energy health and safety committeemen.

Local 1010, which represents workers at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor East, the former Inland steel mill, elected Don Seifert president; James "JT" Thomas vice president; Jayson Culp recording secretary; Rosa Marie Rodriguez financial secretary; and Andres Maldonado treasurer. Steelworkers at Local 1010 voted Rhonda Hawkins guide; Kevin Brackett inner guard; and Eddie Harvey outer guard. David Roque, Ernie Barrientez and Terra Samuel were elected trustees.