USW, NIPSCO agree to new contract

NIPSCO and the United Steelworkers union have agreed to a new contract that includes pay raises and a ratification bonus.

"Union leadership notified NIPSCO that the tentative contract agreement between NIPSCO and the United Steelworkers locals 12775 (Physical) and 13796 (Clerical) had been ratified by the bargaining unit employees they represent at NIPSCO," NIPSCO Director of Communications Wendy Lussier said on behalf of the company. "We are pleased that this productive process led to a timely resolution, as we continue focusing on serving our customers and communities."

A summary of the contract the union provided to workers said it's a four-year deal that runs through March 31, 2026. Union workers will get raises of 3.5% in 2023, 3% in 2024, 3% in 2025 and 3% in 2026.

Workers also will get a one-time ratification bonus of $2,360.

NIPSCO agreed that the union will continue to negotiate the NIPSCO PPO medical plan and to lock in the plan design of its current health coverage, including the deductible, out-of-pocket maximums and coinsurance.

The company will negotiate cost share for one of its preferred provider organization plans and cap employee cost share at 25% for two of the PPO plans, according to the summary provided to workers. Deductibles and out-of-pocket costs will not increase for high-deductible health insurance plans.

Health Savings Account contributions will increase from $800 to $1,200 for one plan and from $300 to $700 for another.

The utility will increase subsidies for post-retirement health care, for instance raising the retirement subsidy to $235 per year of service. Current NIPSCO employees will be given single-day flexibility where they can take up to three weeks of their annual vacation in one-day or partial-day increments instead of the previous cap of two weeks.

Employees also will be able to take either Martin Luther King Jr. Day or President's Day off as a paid holiday.

NIPSCO's parent company NiSource employs about 8,000 people. NIPSCO is Indiana's largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company in the Hoosier State. It serves about 830,000 natural gas and 470,000 electric customers across 32 counties.

