USW questions U.S. Steel CEO pay, investor rewards in protracted dispute over raises

The United Steelworkers union is questioning how U.S. Steel can raise its CEO's pay by 62% over the past three years without giving employees the same raises their peers at Cleveland-Cliffs are getting.

USW and Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel have been at an impasse over a new contract since the current one expired in September. The union recently ratified a contract with Cleveland-Cliffs that would increase pay by 20% over the next four years.

U.S. Steel is offering 15% pay increase over four years, saying it has to be prepared for downturns in the industry and that it has paid record profit-sharing bonuses in recent years. Steelworkers have been holding out for the same 20% raise Cleveland-Cliffs is offering, saying inflation has eaten into steelworker's buying power, that they were never rewarded for working as essential workers through the pandemic, that they delivered the company record profits and that the longtime standard has been for pattern bargaining in which all employers in the steel industry offer the same wages for the same work and no one gets a labor cost advantage.

Now the union is starting to critique U.S. Steel's spending. The USW is asking why the company won't pay the industry standard for raises when it's paying CEO David Burritt $18.8 million in total compensation a year, including $5.7 million in cash payments.

"Last week our brothers and sisters at Cliffs Steel ratified their contract. If USS can afford to increase Burritt's salary by 30% and total compensation by 62% over 2018-2021, they can afford to meet the industry standard," USW said in an update to members.

The USW said executives and shareholders have benefited from the company's record profits and that workers also deserve rewards.

"USS repurchased $850 million of common stock and plans to repurchase $450 million more. They repurchased approximately $300 million of outstanding debt last month. And they increased dividends by 400% last October," USW said in the update to members. "The company has done exceptionally well, and is rewarding executives and shareholders. They made huge profits because we made the steel."