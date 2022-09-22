USW raising funds for two brothers killed in BP Husky Refinery fire

The United Steelworkers union is raising funds for the two union workers who died Wednesday as a result of injuries they sustained in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery just outside Toledo, Ohio.

A fire Tuesday shut down the refinery in Oregon, Ohio — one of three BP operates in the United States along with the BP Whiting Refinery and the BP Cherry Point Refinery in Washington state.

Ben and Max Morrissey, who were brothers, died at a University of Michigan medical facility.

Both were USW members.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this message about the BP Cenovus refinery fire and explosion in Toledo, Ohio, last night. The two brothers, both at home and in our union, succumbed to the injuries they sustained," USW National Oil Bargaining Program Chairman Mike Smith said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and brothers and sisters at Local 1-346."

No one else was injured in the fire, which shut down the refinery.

BP has been in the process of selling off its remaining 50% stake in the BP Husky Refinery to Calgary-based Cenovus Energy.

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, paid tribute to the late Morrissey brothers on the House floor.

"While on the job at the BP Huskey Refinery in Oregon, Ohio, their lives were cut short," she said. "Responsible citizens, husbands and fathers who performed America's essential work that drives progress and our American way of life forward, these brave men will never again return home to their dear families. They leave behind their young children who will come to understand the gravity of their fathers' loss. My heart goes out to their precious families and to their brothers and sisters in USW Local 1-346 who lost two beloved friends. Today is a heartbreaking day."

USW members have been asking how they can help after the tragic loss of life, Smith said.

"I have fielded many calls and inquiries about support in a horrific explosion," he said.

Anyone who's interested can send monetary donations to Ben & Max Morrissey Fund, Croghan Colonial Bank, 4157 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH 43616, or USW Local 1-346, 2910 Consaul St., Toledo, OH 43605.