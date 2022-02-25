USW reaches tentative agreement with Marathon for new deal with 'substantial raises'

WHITING — The United Steelworkers union reached a tentative agreement with Marathon for a new four-year contract for oil refinery workers, including those at the BP Whiting Refinery.

The USW said the new deal would raise wages, benefits and working conditions for 30,000 oil refinery workers at 200 sites across the country, including the sprawling refinery along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago.

“The industry came to the table with demands that would have undermined generations of collective bargaining progress,” said USW International President Thomas M. Conway. “Thanks to the solidarity of the membership and the hard work of our committee, we have achieved a fair agreement.”

The USW, which represents 850,000 workers in various sectors, is not disclosing the terms of the proposal. It's first being shared with the workers who would have to vote for the new contract.

Oil companies just posted soaring profits amid rising crude oil prices. BP pulled in $12.8 billion in profits, the highest amount in eight years.

Marathon said the deal would include "substantial" raises for workers.

"We’re pleased to have reached a mutually satisfactory four-year pattern labor agreement with the United Steelworkers that includes substantial wage increases each year, a signing bonus, and continuation of or enhancements to other provisions of the previous pattern agreement, including those related to employee benefits, health and safety, and job security," spokesman Jamal T. Kheiry said.

"The terms outlined in the pattern agreement are in addition to economic, health and welfare, and safety commitments that are provided to our employees under local agreements at our eight facilities subject to the United Steelworkers pattern agreement," he said. "We look forward to local union leaders at those facilities scheduling timely ratification votes on the new local contracts to which the parties have tentatively agreed, which would replace the mutually agreed upon contract extension under which our employees are currently working."

USW and Marathon have been negotiating since Jan. 13 over a pattern agreement that local contracts would be based on. The USW has been seeking the first boost to the occupational death benefit since 2002, improvements to health care and successorship protections so that 100 years of collective bargaining agreements would remain in place if a refinery were sold to a new owner.

The union asked for additional paid holidays, a greater pay differential for workers stuck on the 3 to 11 p.m. shift and more vacation for workers who start their jobs later in life. It also sought full-time environmental representatives and standardized severance packages across the industry at a time when workers have been concerned about job security.

Locally in Whiting, the union has taken issue with a BP proposal that it give the company 120 days of notice before a strike and have workers train their replacements because of fears that would forfeit all of its leverage.

USW Local 7-1 has amassed firewood, arranged for food trucks and taken other steps to prepare should a strike have to take place.

A USW Local 7-1 representative declined to comment on where local negotiations stood.

About 1,700 USW members work at the Whiting Refinery.

