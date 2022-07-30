USW said it is making progress in negotiations toward fair contract

The United Steelworkers union said it is making progress in negotiations toward a contract with both Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel.

Union negotiators are in Pittsburgh working on new agreements that will set forth pay, benefits, workplace safety and working conditions for more than 11,000 steelworkers in Northwest Indiana.

"Our interactions with management have remained positive, and we are making progress toward our overall goal of bargaining a fair contract," USW said in an update to members. "Capital expenditure and investment in the future of our facilities is one of the most important issues we are discussing with management. Cliffs’ commitment to proactive maintenance and modernization of its USW facilities is a sharp contrast to other steel industry employers and predecessor companies."

Union locals are meeting with local plant management on plant specific issues. USW subcommitees have been making progress on issues like pensions, contract language, health care and health and safety, the union said.

"Subcommittees meet internally to develop proposals based on feedback received from the membership during plant tours, in meetings and in response to surveys," the USW said in its update to members. "They present our proposals to their management subcommittee counterparts for discussion, which generally allows plenty of time for questions, answers and resolution. In a similar manner, a management subcommittee makes proposals, and our subcommittee questions, evaluates and responds to them."

Union locals are still trying to work out a few outstanding issues with U.S. Steel's plant management.

Subcommittees also have made progress in their talks with U.S. Steel, which operates Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Northwest Indiana. The union is focused on securing pay increases during this round of contract talks.

"Our bargaining chair, Director Mike Millsap, has made it clear to USS that we deserve fair wages, good benefits with no health care premiums and no change to our profit-sharing, among other issues," USW said in an update to members. "Negotiations require both sides to work together. This balance is often difficult, and your bargaining team works constantly to evaluate options and paths. The process works best when there is productive dialogue, and when that is the case, there’s generally less detailed information to share. It’s early in the process still, so there’s much to discuss and work left to do. We are here to bargain a fair labor agreement and fight for what our members deserve."

The USW said it would continue to work on negotiations during a meeting of the international executive board followed by the USW International Convention. It's normally held every three years and was supposed to take place in August 2020 but was rescheduled because of the coronavirus.

"The convention is constitutionally required and where our union conducts critical business, including changes to our constitution, strike and defense fund and consideration of resolutions that set our union’s priorities," the USW said in its update to members "During this time, we will continue to work on negotiations including analyzing data provided, determining what other relevant info we may need, crafting counter proposals and costing them out."

The delegates will return to Pittsburgh for bargaining Aug. 15.