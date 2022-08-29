USW says tentative Cleveland-Cliffs deal with make jobs more secure, requires $4 billion investment

The United Steelworkers union said its tentative agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs will make jobs and benefits more secure, requiring $4 billion in investment in union-represented steel mills.

The contract includes an 8% increase in its first year and 4% increases for each of the next three years. A steelworker now making $28.25 an hour would make $34.32 an hour at the end of the contract in September of 2025.

Some steelworkers have grumbled about the new four-year deal, saying it does not cover the rising cost of living and does not include a signing bonus.

The tentative agreement covers 12,000 steelworkers at 13 Cleveland-Cliffs workplaces, including Burns Harbor Works, Indiana Harbor Works-East, Indiana Harbor Works-West, Riverdale and New Carlisle.

“Our tentative agreement with Cliffs management recognizes the vital role steelworkers have played in the company’s success,” USW International Vice President David McCall said. “The proposed contract provides important economic and contract language improvements that will improve working conditions along with the standard of living for USW members and their families.”

The union said the deal raises wages and bolsters health insurance without increasing costs. It also will require Cleveland-Cliffs to commit to capital investment in its mill with union jobs.

“Our plants will continue to be safer and our jobs and benefits more secure under the proposed agreement,” McCall said. “Cliffs has committed to a plan to invest in its USW facilities that will improve production, create sustainable jobs for USW members and ensure success for the company.”

The union said the deal maintains free health insurance, protects retirees from cost increases, fixes issues with preventative lab work, adds coverage for assisted fertilization treatments and covers dental implants for those who have lost teeth due to medical treatments.

Retirees get a new preventative dental benefit through Medicare Advantage. Their plans otherwise would stay the same with no increase to premiums.

The agreement would increase the pension multiplier, modify the profit-sharing agreement to allow for a portion of the quarterly profits for the whole company and add a sixth week of vacation for workers with more than 30 years. It would also guarantee time off for victims of domestic violence.

“Our local union leaders, activists and members have faced challenges in the past and know what it takes to lead the industry through its up and down cycles,” McCall said. “We look forward to the future knowing that Cliffs understands that our plants run best when management and our union work together to solve problems for the benefit of everyone.”