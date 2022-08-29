USW seeks wage and pension increases in talks with U.S. Steel

U.S. Steel offered workers a pay hike of about 11% over the next four years, but the United Steelworkers union said it would like to see wage and pension increases that keep pace with the cost of living.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker offered a 3% increase the first year and 2.5% increases in years two through four of the proposed contract. It would pay a bonus of up to $7,000, have automatic 401(k) enrollment, no changes for pensioners and no changes to the Retiree Health Program.

Workers hired after 2015 would have to pay 65 cents an hour to the Retiree Healthcare Account. The company said it would invest $1 billion in its mills over the next four years and make no charges to its dental plan, vision plan, deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums.

It would shift from the Highmark PPO Network to the Highmark High Performing PPO Network.

"I remain extremely bullish on U.S. Steel’s future, especially following President Biden’s comments declaring July inflation free. We know there has been speculation of a recession. We have also seen declining steel prices, while production costs have remained high," U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt wrote in a letter to steelworkers. "We look to the federal government’s guidance regarding inflation and other economic factors, and we are confident that our strong healthy financial position and record cash and liquidity position the company to succeed in the event of an economic or industry downturn."

The United Steelworkers union said the proposal would not continue the current health care plan.

"Instead, it would move to a restricted network that is much smaller, and in some geographic areas cut the in-network hospitals in half," the USW said in an update to members. "Anything out of network wouldn't be covered unless it's an emergency. Many would be forced to change hospitals or doctors. We're pressing to maintain access to providers, and hold the line on premiums."

The USW said it's also looking for modest pension increases to keep pace with inflation and respectable raises every year of the contract because bonuses get spent quickly.

"Frankly, the time for USS to reward our work with an essential worker bonus was when our lives were turned upside down and they were working from home," the USW said in an update to members. "We raised this many times during the pandemic, but it fell on deaf ears. We're fighting for stability with real wage increases that build over time and help keep pace with rising costs."

The USW asked for more time off and a greater capital investment. U.S. Steel pledged $2.5 billion in investment during the last contract.

"The best way to secure our jobs is to hold USS accountable for investing in our plants," the USW said in an update to its members.