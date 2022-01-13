USW set to kick off national oil bargaining

The United Steelworkers union is set to kick off national oil bargaining this week.
The union will sit down with "Big Oil" to negotiate a new deal with the oil companies, including BP. A new contract would cover the majority of the 1,700 workers at the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan lakefront in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago.
The current contract expires Jan. 31.
Contract talks will cover pay, benefits, workplace safety and working conditions for more than 30,000 oil refinery workers who toil for dozens of employers across the United States. USW Local 7-1 in Whiting and other union locals will negotiate their own deals covering local issues at each individual refinery.
USW representatives will sit down at the bargaining table with Marathon to hammer out a template on which local agreements will be based. It will cover about two-thirds of all U.S. oil refinery capacity.
Royal Dutch Shell previously served as the lead negotiator for the energy sector for more than 20 years but is stepping back after a retrenchment that left it with only a single refinery left in the United States. Marathon, now the largest refinery operator in the country, will represent management in the contract talks.
The last contract in 2019 led to an 11% raise over three years. The USW says the collective bargaining has resulted in many gains for refinery workers since it kicked off in 1965, including wage increases, job security, safety improvements, fatigue management provisions, health and safety training better life insurance, extra paid holidays and six weeks of vacation for workers with at least 30 years of experience.
Union members will be given a chance to vote to ratify a new agreement or authorize a strike if the two sides cannot come to terms.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lego toy store, lobster roll restaurant, Ynot Treasures and Renegade Resale open; Starbucks closes
Open
'Endless possibilities'
'Thousands of different combinations'
'A mini figure for everything'
Open
Open
Temporarily closed
Open
Southern sides
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, creperie and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop House closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, crepery and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop Hou…