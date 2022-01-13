USW set to kick off national oil bargaining

The United Steelworkers union is set to kick off national oil bargaining this week.

The union will sit down with "Big Oil" to negotiate a new deal with the oil companies, including BP. A new contract would cover the majority of the 1,700 workers at the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan lakefront in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago.

The current contract expires Jan. 31.

Contract talks will cover pay, benefits, workplace safety and working conditions for more than 30,000 oil refinery workers who toil for dozens of employers across the United States. USW Local 7-1 in Whiting and other union locals will negotiate their own deals covering local issues at each individual refinery.

USW representatives will sit down at the bargaining table with Marathon to hammer out a template on which local agreements will be based. It will cover about two-thirds of all U.S. oil refinery capacity.