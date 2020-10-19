USW shines Biden-Harris 'batlight' on Trump Tower in Chicago

The United Steelworkers union, which represents thousands of workers across Northwest Indiana, shined a Biden-Harris "batlight" on the Trump International Hotel and Tower on the north bank of the Chicago River in Chicago's River North neighborhood over the weekend.
The union team of "working-class superwomen heroes" have been traveling around the country with a projector like the one Commissioner Gordon uses to summon Batman in the comics "signaling that voting Biden-Harris in 2020 is kryptonite to Trump's America."
The USW has been shining the "batlight"-style image supporting former vice president Joe Biden's presidential campaign at night on buildings in battleground states of Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, such as on the Philadelphia City Hall.
“USW members across the country are familiar with the consequences of the broken promises they have endured for the last four years,” USW International President Tom Conway said. “The president claims to have saved jobs, but his failed policies are responsible for hastening the loss of manufacturing employment.”
The union has endorsed Biden for president.
“Even though the pandemic has changed and in many ways limited our opportunities to interact with each other,” Conway said, “we still want to make sure everyone’s making a plan to vote.”
The Trump International Hotel and Tower did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
President Donald Trump, who appealed directly to steelworkers during his 2016 campaign and who imposed broad-based steel tariffs on top of the hundreds on steel tariffs that were already previously in place against individual countries and companies, has had more support from traditionally Democratic rank-and-file steelworkers than the average Republican presidential candidate.
A group of workers from Northwest Indiana steel mills placed digital billboards saying "steelworkers for Trump" around the Region earlier this campaign season that were later changed to "blue collar workers for Trump" after the union complained the campaign was misleading.
