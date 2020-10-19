USW shines Biden-Harris 'batlight' on Trump Tower in Chicago

The United Steelworkers union, which represents thousands of workers across Northwest Indiana, shined a Biden-Harris "batlight" on the Trump International Hotel and Tower on the north bank of the Chicago River in Chicago's River North neighborhood over the weekend.

The union team of "working-class superwomen heroes" have been traveling around the country with a projector like the one Commissioner Gordon uses to summon Batman in the comics "signaling that voting Biden-Harris in 2020 is kryptonite to Trump's America."

The USW has been shining the "batlight"-style image supporting former vice president Joe Biden's presidential campaign at night on buildings in battleground states of Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, such as on the Philadelphia City Hall.

“USW members across the country are familiar with the consequences of the broken promises they have endured for the last four years,” USW International President Tom Conway said. “The president claims to have saved jobs, but his failed policies are responsible for hastening the loss of manufacturing employment.”

The union has endorsed Biden for president.