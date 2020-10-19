 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USW shines Biden-Harris 'batlight' on Trump Tower in Chicago
breaking urgent

USW shines Biden-Harris 'batlight' on Trump Tower in Chicago

{{featured_button_text}}

The United Steelworkers union, which represents thousands of workers across Northwest Indiana, shined a Biden-Harris "batlight" on the Trump International Hotel and Tower on the north bank of the Chicago River in Chicago's River North neighborhood over the weekend.

The union team of "working-class superwomen heroes" have been traveling around the country with a projector like the one Commissioner Gordon uses to summon Batman in the comics "signaling that voting Biden-Harris in 2020 is kryptonite to Trump's America."

The USW has been shining the "batlight"-style image supporting former vice president Joe Biden's presidential campaign at night on buildings in battleground states of Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, such as on the Philadelphia City Hall.

“USW members across the country are familiar with the consequences of the broken promises they have endured for the last four years,” USW International President Tom Conway said. “The president claims to have saved jobs, but his failed policies are responsible for hastening the loss of manufacturing employment.”

The union has endorsed Biden for president.

“Even though the pandemic has changed and in many ways limited our opportunities to interact with each other,” Conway said, “we still want to make sure everyone’s making a plan to vote.”

The Trump International Hotel and Tower did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Donald Trump, who appealed directly to steelworkers during his 2016 campaign and who imposed broad-based steel tariffs on top of the hundreds on steel tariffs that were already previously in place against individual countries and companies, has had more support from traditionally Democratic rank-and-file steelworkers than the average Republican presidential candidate.

A group of workers from Northwest Indiana steel mills placed digital billboards saying "steelworkers for Trump" around the Region earlier this campaign season that were later changed to "blue collar workers for Trump" after the union complained the campaign was misleading.

The Pav at Wolf Lake has some more PSAs

The Pav at Wolf Lake has some more PSAs

1 of 6
2
1
0
0
2

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

+2
Pro-Trump billboards changed from 'Steelworkers of NW Indiana' to 'Blue Collar Workers of NW Indiana' after union objection
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Pro-Trump billboards changed from 'Steelworkers of NW Indiana' to 'Blue Collar Workers of NW Indiana' after union objection

  • Updated

Billboards around Northwest Indiana promoting the reelection of President Donald Trump and the election of 1st District Republican Congressional candidate Mark Leyva were changed to say "Blue Collar Workers of NW Indiana" after the United Steelworkers union objected that "Steelworkers of NW Indiana" was misleading.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts