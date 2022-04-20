USW, steel industry hails Buy America policy

The United Steelworkers union and the steel industry are hailing a new Buy America policy that will mandate the use of American-made steel in federally funded construction projects.

The Biden administration moved this week to implement the policy from the Build America, Buy America Act that requires that federal dollars only be spent on infrastructure projects in which "all of the iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials used in the project are produced in the United States."

“We appreciate the commitment of the Biden-Harris administration to ensure that all federally-funded infrastructure and public works projects use iron, steel and other products that are made in America," said Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute. "As some federal programs do not apply Buy America requirements for the procurement of iron and steel products, we are pleased that today’s initiative begins the process to remedy this situation by providing clear guidance to federal agencies for adopting appropriate Buy America requirements for all federally-funded infrastructure projects."

The policy was approved along with the bipartisan infrastructure bill last fall.

“This announcement is an important first step toward ensuring the fullest possible implementation and enforcement of Buy America domestic procurement preferences by all federal agencies," Dempsey said. "But this represents just the beginning of a process, and we look forward to working in partnership with the administration and Congress to continue to ensure the use of cleaner American steel in all federally funded infrastructure projects.”

United Steelworkers International President Tom Conway said the guidance ensures infrastructure spending will support good-paying jobs for U.S. workers, improve supply chains and rebuild the country's manufacturing base.

“The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the feeble state of American manufacturing, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove home once again the danger of relying on foreign-sourced products. A reinvigorated industrial base will help to safeguard America’s economy and security," Conway said. “America’s workers stand ready not only to build new transportation systems, communications networks and other infrastructure through the IIJA, but to supply the raw materials, parts and components needed for all of those projects. These workers lead the world in responsible production practices, and they’ll deliver unparalleled quality, ensuring new roads, bridges and other improvements stand the test of time. The USW looks forward to working with President Biden and his administration to finalize the Build America, Buy America guidance and unlock the full power of the IIJA.”

Steel Manufacturers Association President Philip Bell said there was broad consensus that federally funded road, bridge and infrastructure projects should be built with "steel made by Americans for Americans."

"Clarification and strong enforcement of Buy America domestic procurement preferences will lead to an infrastructure that is made with the cleanest lowest carbon intensity steel in the world," he said.

Ongoing vigilance will be required to implement the policy and ensure federal tax dollars don't go to support foreign steelmakers, Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul said. Those public funds should benefit American factory jobs, not undercut them, he said.

"Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed into law last year, Congress and the administration worked together to expand coverage of Buy America across more programs to more construction materials and manufactured products as we rebuild our nation. The interim guidance issued today is a key milestone in the broadest expansion of Buy America since its inception, fulfilling the overwhelming demand of American taxpayers by closing loopholes and giving more opportunities to American manufacturing across a range of sectors," he said. “While there is little doubt that agencies, contractors, and recipients will ask for waivers of these new requirements, we are thankful that time limits will be attached, along with increased scrutiny that the Made in America Office will provide. We look forward to continuing to work with the Administration and Buy America leaders in Congress to ensure the law is fully implemented to maximize job opportunities."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.