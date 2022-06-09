USW, steelmakers to soon kick off contract talks

The United Steelworkers union is gearing up for contract talks this summer with Northwest Indiana's biggest steelmakers.

The current contracts were reached four years ago with U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, which will be replaced at the bargaining table with Cleveland-Cliffs, which bought most of its U.S. assets and assumed the labor agreement already in place.

Now the two sides of labor and management will again hammer out deals that will affect wages, benefits, working conditions and workplace safety. The outcome of the collective bargaining will affect more than 10,000 steelworkers in Northwest Indiana, the steel capital of North America with half the nation's blast furnaces.

Contract talks between union locals and steel mill management kicked off this week.

National contract talks are slated to start July 11, USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap said. The United Steelworkers union is in the process of surveying its members about what they want out of the next deal.

"I can't tell you what the main issues are yet," Millsap said. "I can tell you we want a fair and equitable agreement."

The last round of contract talks in 2018 was often contentious with steelworkers threatening the largest strike in decades after threatened clawbacks of health care benefits. After months of negotiations, workers finally ratified four-year contracts with U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal USA with cumulative raises of 14% over four years, improved benefits and stronger contract language.

Thousands of steelworkers rallied for a fair contract in Burns Harbor, Gary, East Chicago and Crown Point during the previous round of talks in 2015, when contracts still typically ran three years.

Steelmakers, who were financially struggling amid of surge of cheap imports at the time, were asking for pay freezes and for workers to pay thousands of more dollars a year in out-of-pocket expenses for health insurance. The unions fought to save the benefits they attained through generations of collective bargaining.

"I hope they don't try anything this time," Millsap said. "They haven't indicated what they're going to do."

This time, steelmakers have benefited from stronger tariffs, improved marketed conditions and relatively elevated prices for the last few years. Both of Northwest Indiana's Big Two steelmakers posted record profits and other financial metrics last year.

The USW will go to the bargaining table with both U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, which has been the first to reach an agreement with the steelworkers during recent rounds of talks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves has often said he views the union as partners with shared goals for a prosperous steel industry, middle class and Midwest, where much of the company's business is concentrated.

"Out of respect for the bargaining process, we do not discuss specifics of our labor negotiations," Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico said." Cleveland-Cliffs and the USW have successfully negotiated equitable agreements for decades, and we share several common goals. Our relationship at both the local and national levels are respectful and based on these common goals. We look forward to begin discussions and plan to bargain in good faith with the goal to reach an equitable agreement with the USW."

The USW also is negotiating on behalf of 10,000 steelworkers nationwide employed at U.S. Steel. It will seek a new contract for workers in production, maintenance, plant protection, security, emergency services and office and technical at 13 locations around the country.

The deal will include Local 1014 and Local 1066 at Gary Works, Local 6103 at the Midwest Plant and Local 2695 at Gary Works and the Midwest Plant.

The USW will send bargaining teams to reach a master contract with both Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel. Union locals will also simultaneously hash out agreements with local management on site-specific issues like parking, bathrooms and lunch rooms.

Once a tentative preliminary agreement is reached, a detailed summary will be mailed to all union members in good standing with their dues. They will get to vote to either ratify or reject the deal.

"We're looking for better pay, more health insurance and better pensions," Millsap said. "It's the same thing workers always want."

