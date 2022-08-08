USW still working toward new contract during constitutional convention

The United Steelworkers union said it is continuing to work toward a new contract with both Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel, even as many of its negotiators left Pittsburgh to head west to the union's constitutional convention in Las Vegas.

The current contracts setting the pay, benefits, workplace safety and working conditions for more than 11,000 steelworkers in Northwest Indiana expire in September. The union and steelmakers have been working toward a new deal.

"As our constitutional convention occurs this week, we remain hard at work to achieve a fair contract. Our experts on pensions and healthcare continue to analyze info and evaluate proposals," the USW said in an update to members. "We also are working through data provided by U.S. Steel to understand employment costs and how that impacts proposals and responses."

Meetings with U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh were scheduled to resume Monday. Talks with Cleveland-Cliffs will pick back up sometime in mid-August.

"Work toward a new contract continues, although many members of our Cleveland-Cliffs negotiating committee are participating in USW International Executive Board meetings and the USW International Convention in Las Vegas," USW said in the update to members. "Bargaining over plant-specific issues have continued between your elected local leaders and management counterparts, and our committee will review information to determine our next steps, calculate the cost of our proposals and focus on resolving our issues quickly when meetings resume."

More than 3,000 union members are gathering in Las Vegas for the convention that was supposed to take place in 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic.

"The USW conducts critical business, including changes to our constitution, strike and defense fund and consideration of resolutions that set our union's priorities at the International Convention, which is typically held every three years," the USW member said in its update to members.