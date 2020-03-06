USW to Congress: 'These workers cannot be cast aside like equipment'

"The last two years have been a roller coaster for ArcelorMittal USA. As I testified last year, 2018 was our best year financially since 2007," Brett told the Congressional Steel Caucus. "We hoped to stay on that path in 2019 but the steel market took a challenging turn as consumption of our core products dropped 4 percent. Declines in auto production, service center purchases and construction all contributed to a drop in our business performance. Consequently, average Hot Band prices plummeted by $230 per ton to a price lower than pre-Section 232 levels."

ArcelorMittal USA is more optimistic going into 2020, especially with the hope that the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will result in increased use of American steel in North American auto production. Finished steel imports also fell to 21 million tons last year, the lowest level since 2010 and the lowest market share since 2003.