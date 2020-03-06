USW to Congress: 'These workers cannot be cast aside like equipment'

The United Steelworkers union and executives of leading U.S. steelmakers called upon Congress to defend American steelworker jobs at the annual Congressional Steel Caucus hearing in Washington, D.C., Thursday.
“These workers cannot be cast aside like equipment,” International President Thomas Conway told the bipartisan Congressional panel. “Lawmakers must work with labor to ensure a strong and vital manufacturing workforce for our current and future economies.”
Conway said the American steel industry needed more consistent support for fair trade from the federal government, not just the Section 232 tariffs that only had a short-term benefit after taking effect in March 2018.
“We need to work with our allies to secure multi-lateral disciplines to reduce steel overcapacity and sanction bad actors,” Conway said. “Steel remains vital to our economy and our national security.”
He said more federal investment was needed in infrastructure to ensure demand for steel.
“It is unfortunate that for all the rhetoric about the need to improve domestic infrastructure there has been a continued stumbling off the blocks by Congress and the administration,” he said.
John Brett of ArcelorMittal USA, Rich Fruehauf of U.S. Steel, Lourenco Goncalves of Cleveland-Cliffs, Leon Topalian of Nucor, Jim Charmley of Bull Moose Tube, Barbara R. Smith of Commercial Metals, and David Zalesne of Owen Steel also testified before Congress.
"The last two years have been a roller coaster for ArcelorMittal USA. As I testified last year, 2018 was our best year financially since 2007," Brett told the Congressional Steel Caucus. "We hoped to stay on that path in 2019 but the steel market took a challenging turn as consumption of our core products dropped 4 percent. Declines in auto production, service center purchases and construction all contributed to a drop in our business performance. Consequently, average Hot Band prices plummeted by $230 per ton to a price lower than pre-Section 232 levels."
ArcelorMittal USA is more optimistic going into 2020, especially with the hope that the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will result in increased use of American steel in North American auto production. Finished steel imports also fell to 21 million tons last year, the lowest level since 2010 and the lowest market share since 2003.
"U.S. companies are regaining customers lost to imports as a result," Brett said. "I sometimes hear questions about the value of the section 232 actions in light of the industry’s diminished performance in 2019. History has shown that, when the U.S. economy is stronger than the global economy, steel flows to our shores. Just look at the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis — imports surged into the U.S., 33 steel companies filed for bankruptcy, and thousands of steel workers lost their jobs. I can safely say that having the section 232 tariffs and quotas in place is more important than ever."
He called for infrastructure legislation to build new roads, bridges and railways. The steel industry continues to face challenges, Brett said.
"We, and our customers, are facing great uncertainties in the marketplace right now, driven by fears of a downturn in the economy, the threat of a global pandemic, and the daily buzz of a national political campaign," he said. "The solution, in our view, is a renewed focus on the demand side of the equation. America desperately needs a national infrastructure bill that will deliver real money, in real time, to create and protect real jobs."