USW to rally for fair contract at U.S. Steel CEO appearance in Hobart

HOBART — The United Steelworkers union plans to rally for a fair contract when U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt comes to town Tuesday.

The union is planning a rally between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Utah Street and Lincoln Highway, near Avalon Manor.

Burritt will be speak to the local chapter of the Association for Iron and Steel Technology, a professional association.

U.S. Steel and USW have been negotiating for a new contract for steelworkers at its mills, including Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage. They have been at odds over pay with U.S. Steel now offering a 15% hike over four years and USW holding out for the 20% Cleveland-Cliffs is offering.

They also differ over healthcare with USW objecting to U.S. Steel's cap and recover plan that would keep healthcare costs at the 2022 level.

"Our meetings with U.S. Steel have resulted in no significant movement so far," USW said in an update to members. "The company is still insisting on a healthcare proposal that caps their costs at this year's rates and forces us to cover all additional healthcare costs through paying premiums or cutting our benefit levels. This is unacceptable, especially after their record profits! We will continue to work hard toward our goal of a fair contract. We need everyone's support."

The union rallied last week for a fair contract in the Minnesota Iron Range when Burritt was in town to tout a $150 million investment with Minnesota's governor.

The current contract covering about 13,000 U.S. Steel employees at 13 mills and mines expired on Sept. 1. The two sides have continued to negotiate under the old contract but it's subject to a 48-hour notice for either party to terminate.