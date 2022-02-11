USW to rally outside Marathon headquarters as contract talks drag on

The United Steelworkers union plans to rally outside Marathon headquarters as contract talks drag on.

The union and Marathon are negotiating a template that would apply to refinery workers across the country, including 1,700 workers at the BP Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago. USW Local 7-1 also is negotiating a local agreement with BP at the same time.

USW members plan to use whistles, pots, pans and drums to call for a fair contract outside Marathon Petroleum’s headquarters in Findlay, Ohio on Tuesday. The union has started to stage rallies across the country, ramping up efforts after oil and gas producers declared robust profits in the fourth quarter and for 2021.

The union represents about 30,000 refineries workers nationwide. It's been working to negotiate a pattern settlement for wages, benefits, workplace safety and working conditions at refineries, including the former Standard Oil Refinery in Whiting.

Talks have been underway since Jan. 13. The USW rejected the oil company's latest proposal on Jan. 31 when the existing contract expired. Since then, the two sides have been in talks through rolling 24-hour extensions of the existing contract.

"Our labor is driving record profits across the industry," USW said in a statement. "In just three months, seven giants made a combined $33 billion in net profits outperforming analysts' predictions. Executives are filling their piggy banks with more money than anyone expected yet still refuse to address our issues."

The last oil worker contract USW negotiated with the oil and gas industry in 2019 resulted in an 11% raise for refinery workers over three years. USW members get to vote on any proposed agreement.

