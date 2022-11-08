USW, U.S. Steel reach tentative contract agreement

Months after the current contract expired and following a heated impasse that had steelworkers fired up, the United Steelworkers union and U.S. Steel have reached a tentative agreement.

U.S. Steel is offering a 5% wage increase for four years, or a compounded increase of 21.55%.

"Because of our solidarity, we reached a tentative agreement with U.S. Steel that is unanimously recommended by your bargaining committee," USW said in an update to members. "It is a four-year deal that includes wage increases, improvements to health care with no premiums, improved retirement benefits, an additional holiday, improved vacation, new parental leave and a $4,000 bonus."

Steelworkers have been rallying across the country for a new contract, including outside of Avalon Manor in Hobart when CEO David Burritt visited to give a speech last month.

USW's bargaining committee traveled back to Pittsburgh this week, and a new deal was inked shortly thereafter. The union will soon mail its members a contract summary.

"Your committee is traveling home and will provide more details soon, including info on the ratification process," USW said in its update to members. "We're working on a full contract summary and will share as soon as it's completed. Thank you to everyone who participated in our actions to achieve a fair contract."

The new deal covers 11,000 steelworkers at steel mills, mines and tubular facilities around the country. It must be ratified by steelworkers.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the USW that supports our unionized workforce while balancing the interests of all our stakeholders towards our 'Best for All' future,” said U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt. “I appreciate the efforts of both sides to work towards a responsible and mutually beneficial agreement. The time spent resulted in a contract that truly is 'Best for All.' We leveraged our strong balance sheet to reward union employees with a bonus and strong base wages. We also leveraged our overfunded pension and OPEB plans to support the benefits provided to our employees. The tentative agreement reflects our core belief that when U. S. Steel does well, employees do well. Strong base wage increases and benefit enhancements to support our employees’ wellbeing are key parts of this tentative agreement because we know their hard work is essential to delivering sustainable steel solutions for people and planet and enhancing our customer satisfaction.”

U.S. Steel employees will continue to receive uncapped profit sharing, which has led to huge bonuses as the company reached record profits in recent years.

“This tentative agreement is a textbook example of a responsible contract that meets the needs of our business and our employees and maintains the existing uncapped profit sharing plan that enables our employees to be among the highest paid in the industry," U. S. Steel Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Barry Melnkovic said.