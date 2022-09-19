USW urging U.S. Steel to improve pensions

As negotiations with U.S. Steel continue, the United Steelworkers union is objecting to a lack of improvement in pension benefits at a time of record profits and increased cost of living.

U.S. Steel is proposing no increase in pension contributions for employees hired after 2003, or who used to work for National Steel. It currently makes a $3.50 contribution per hour, resulting in a monthly benefit of $110 per calendar year for workers once they've retired.

"The union has proposed a $0.50 per hour increase in the SPT Pension contribution from $3.50 to $4.00 per hour worked, to keep pace with the 14.5% increase in the cost of living since January 2021," USW said in an update to members. "Cliffs has already agreed to a $0.50 increase while U.S. Steel has rejected our proposal to do the same. Without an increase in the SPT contribution, your retirement income will be eroded by inflation. There is no doubt they can afford to increase the contribution to the SPT."

The current contract expired on Sept. 1, but the two sides have agreed to keep working under the old contract while continuing operations.

"Negotiations are ongoing, and our company will continue working with the USW in good faith to reach a mutually agreeable conclusion that is both responsible and Best for All," U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said in a letter to workers. "We believe this proposal allows our company and our valued employees to capitalize both now and over the next four years on recent successes made possible by our strong long-term partnership with the USW."

U.S. Steel also is offering nothing for employees who have worked there since before 2003, USW said.

"Despite those record company profits, an overfunded pension plan and many years since the last increase in the past service multipliers, U.S. Steel doesn’t think you deserve a pension increase," USW said in the update to members. "U.S. Steel boasts that its defined benefit pension plan is fully funded and secure. We agree. The company has managed the fund well and can afford to increase benefits."

The U.S. Steel Pension Plan now has assets of $5.3 billion and liabilities of $3.9 billion. It's 134% funded but the company has made no cash contribution in five years and does not plan to make any upcoming cash contributions.

Cost of living however has increased by 42% since 2009, the last time the person multipliers were increased, USW said. The steelmaker could increase the minimum multipliers to $115 without adding any cash and still have an overfunded pension plan.