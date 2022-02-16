USW workers rally outside BP Whiting Refinery for new contract

WHITING — Oil workers rallied outside the BP Whiting Refinery as part of nationwide demonstrations for a fair contract.

A few dozen United Steelworkers members lined Indianapolis Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon while other local USW members headed to Marathon Petroleum’s headquarters in Findlay, Ohio.

"Essential oil workers have earned a fair contract," USW said in a message to its members. "We've demonstrated our message coast to coast, and today we brought our message to Marathon HQ."

USW and Marathon have been negotiating since Jan. 13 over a pattern agreement for a new contract that would cover wages, benefits, workplace safety and working conditions. They have been discussing issues such as the first boost to the occupational death benefit since 2002 and successorship so that 100 years of collective bargaining agreements would remain in place if a refinery were sold to a new owner.

The union has been asking for improvements to health care, additional paid holiday and a greater pay differential for workers stuck on the 3 to 11 p.m. shift. It's also seeking vacation for workers who start their jobs later, as the days of getting hired at 18 years old and working at the refinery for 40-plus years are gone and younger workers prefer to spend more time with family.

The USW is asking for full-time environmental representatives, similar to the existing hourly health and safety reps, to help shape decarbonization plans and preserve union jobs. It's also looking to standardize severance packages across the industry at a time when workers have been concerned about job security.

Locally in Whiting, the union does not want to accept a BP proposal that it give 120 days of notice before a strike and have workers train their replacements because of concerns that would forfeit all of its leverage.

USW Local 7-1 has amassed firewood and taken other steps to prepare should a strike have to take place.

Currently, the union and Marathon continue to negotiate on a 24-hour rolling extension that keeps the previous contract in place. Marathon is representing the oil industry as it tries to come to terms on the framework of an agreement on which all the other contracts would be based.

The USW rejected Marathon's last offer, which the oil company said was its final offer.

"On January 31, we presented the United Steelworkers with a comprehensive final settlement offer that includes substantial wage increases in each year of a proposed three-year agreement, and maintains other economic and non-economic provisions of the previous pattern labor agreement, including those related to employee benefits, health and safety, and job security," Marathon Petroleum Corp. spokesman Jamal T. Kheiry said.

"The terms outlined in our final settlement offer are in addition to economic, health and welfare, and safety commitments that are provided to our employees under local agreements at our eight facilities subject to the United Steelworkers pattern agreement. We hope the union will reconsider our offer as our employees continue to work under the mutually agreed upon contract extension."

Any new deal would cover about 30,000 workers in the oil and petrochemical industry. USW members would get to vote on any new deal negotiators reach.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.