USW workers reach new deal at Solvay's Chicago Heights silica plant

The United Steelworkers union reached a new deal with Solvay at its Chicago Heights plant, where the company refines silica for the tire manufacturing industry and other customers.
The union's contract with the multinational chemical company had expired 22 months previously. The USW said contract talks took so long because management "dug in its heals, demanding concessions on management rights and retroactive pay."
Brussels, Belgium-based Solway is a multibillion-dollar company with more than 30,000 workers at 145 sites in 53 countries.
The company employs 26 members represented by USW Local 7-765-01 at its Chicago Heights plant a few miles west of the state line. They include production operators, laboratory technicians, packagers and helpers. USW District 7, which represents thousands of workers across Indiana and Illinois, said it reached a new four-year agreement in which the company agreed to retroactive wage increases of 2.5% for the first two years, 2.875% for the third year and 3% for the fourth year.
The union said the company agreed to notify the union before changing any work schedules, assignments or duties. It also will give the union a heads-up before adopting any new safety rules or changes to existing rules and regulations in order to give the union the chance to request bargaining if deemed appropriate.
Both parties agreed to a new substance abuse policy, funeral leave for grandchildren, bereavement pay and changes to the grievance procedure that allow more time for response at every step of the process.
Solvay did not immediately return requests for comments.
USW Local President Kent Ferree said the union was ultimately able to secure the agreement because of its “fortitude to continue the fight, application of internal and external pressure and willingness to accept nothing less.”
