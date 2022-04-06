Utility looking to double water rate, increase sewer rates by as much as 56%

Thousands of Northwest Indiana households face steep utility increases that will nearly double water rates and increase sewer rates by as much as 56%.

Community Utilities of Indiana is asking the state for permission to raise rates for 5,300 water customers and 3,500 sewer customers. The increases would affect the part of Merrillville previously served by Indiana Water Service, portions of Jasper and Newton counties previously served by Water Service Corp. of Indiana, and Lakes of the Four Seasons in Lake and Porter counties.

Twin Lakes Utilities previously served Lakes of the Four Seasons.

The new utility, Community Utilities of Indiana, is seeking a two-phase rate increase, with rate hikes that would take effect in October 2022 and October 2023.

Under the proposed hike, the standard water rate for 5,000 gallons a month would jump from $42.44 to $76.25 in October and $82.60 next year. The standard sewer rate for 5,000 gallons a month would increase from $61.34 to $86.33 in October and $95.83 next year.

The utility also is looking to create a rate for low-income customers, who would still see an increase in their monthly bills but a far more modest one. Low-income customers would go from paying $42.44 a month for water to $45.40 in October and $49.19 next year. Those who qualify based on income guidelines would go from paying $61.34 a month for sewer service to $58.27 in October and $64.69 a month next fall.

The utility said it will use the money to pay for infrastructure improvements, including main replacements, treatment plant upgrades, tank painting, new wells, iron filter replacement, new meters and new buildings.

The utility also said it needs more revenue to cover higher expenses.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is currently reviewing the rate case.

People can comment at an IURC public field hearing at 6 p.m. April 12 at Boone Grove High School, 260 S. 500 W., Valparaiso.

They also can file comments by emailing uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, visiting www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm or mailing Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204, referencing either IURC Cause No. 45651 or Community Utilities of Indiana.

Any comments from the public should be submitted by April 19.

For more information, call 888-441-2494.

