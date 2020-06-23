You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Utility ordered to pay $53M fine for blasts that killed 1
urgent

Utility ordered to pay $53M fine for blasts that killed 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Gas Explosions

In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image taken from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume a home in Lawrence, Mass. Columbia Gas of Massachusetts was ordered Tuesday to pay a $53 million criminal fine for causing a series of natural gas explosions in Lawrence and nearby towns.

 WCVB via AP, File

BOSTON — A utility company was ordered Tuesday to pay a $53 million criminal fine for causing a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts that killed one person and damaged dozens of homes.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, whose parent company is NiSource, was sentenced more than three months after Columbia pleaded guilty in federal court to causing the blasts that rocked three communities north of Boston in September 2018.

As part of the plea agreement, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay a $53 million fine for violating the Pipeline Safety Act. It's the largest criminal fine ever imposed under the pipeline safety law.

The judge also sentenced the company to a three-year probation period during which its operations will be monitored to ensure its complying with safety regulations, authorities said.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts has said it takes full responsibility for the disaster.

Indiana unemployment falls to 12.3%

After the plea deal was announced in February, the New England energy company Eversource said it agreed to buy Columbia Gas of Massachusetts' natural gas assets for $1.1 billion. Federal authorities said the three-year probation period will last until Columbia Gas is sold.

Authorities blamed the explosions on overpressurized gas lines, saying the company failed to account for critical pressure sensors as workers replaced century-old cast-iron pipes in Lawrence. That omission caused high-pressure gas to flood the neighborhood's distribution system at excessive levels.

Steel production has fallen 18.4% in 2020, largely because of coronavirus

"We expect utility companies operating in our communities to do so safely and responsibly," said U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling in an emailed statement. "Instead Columbia Gas acted with reckless disregard for safety by cutting corners and relying on lax protocols."

Leonel Rondon, 18, died when a chimney collapsed on his vehicle in the driveway of a friend's home — hours after he had gotten his driver's license. About two dozen others were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts