Utility ordered to pay $53M fine for blasts that killed 1

BOSTON — A utility company was ordered Tuesday to pay a $53 million criminal fine for causing a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts that killed one person and damaged dozens of homes.
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, whose parent company is NiSource, was sentenced more than three months after Columbia pleaded guilty in federal court to causing the blasts that rocked three communities north of Boston in September 2018.
As part of the plea agreement, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay a $53 million fine for violating the Pipeline Safety Act. It's the largest criminal fine ever imposed under the pipeline safety law.
The judge also sentenced the company to a three-year probation period during which its operations will be monitored to ensure its complying with safety regulations, authorities said.
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts has said it takes full responsibility for the disaster.
After the plea deal was announced in February, the New England energy company Eversource said it agreed to buy Columbia Gas of Massachusetts' natural gas assets for $1.1 billion. Federal authorities said the three-year probation period will last until Columbia Gas is sold.
Authorities blamed the explosions on overpressurized gas lines, saying the company failed to account for critical pressure sensors as workers replaced century-old cast-iron pipes in Lawrence. That omission caused high-pressure gas to flood the neighborhood's distribution system at excessive levels.
"We expect utility companies operating in our communities to do so safely and responsibly," said U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling in an emailed statement. "Instead Columbia Gas acted with reckless disregard for safety by cutting corners and relying on lax protocols."
Leonel Rondon, 18, died when a chimney collapsed on his vehicle in the driveway of a friend's home — hours after he had gotten his driver's license. About two dozen others were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged or destroyed.
Jim Phillips returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since April
Jim Phillips returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since April
Jim Phillips returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since April
Jim Phillips returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since April
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Region Women in Action Juneteenth march in Merrillville
Region Women in Action Juneteenth march in Merrillville
Region Women in Action Juneteenth march in Merrillville
Region Women in Action Juneteenth march in Merrillville
Roosevelt Athletic Director Craig Buckingham
Roosevelt Athletic Director Craig Buckingham
Roosevelt Athletic Director Craig Buckingham
Juneteenth solidarity march
Juneteenth solidarity march
Juneteenth solidarity march
Sen. Todd Young appearance Nat'l Lakeshore
Sen. Todd Young appearance Nat'l Lakeshore
Sen. Todd Young appearance Nat'l Lakeshore
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Valpo baby box blessing
Valpo baby box blessing
Valpo baby box blessing
Valpo baby box blessing
Big Shoulders Fund distributes food in Gary
Big Shoulders Fund distributes food in Gary
Big Shoulders Fund distributes food in Gary
Archeological dig at the previous site of the "Porter County Poor Farm"
Archeological dig at the previous site of the Porter County Poor Farm
Archeological dig at the previous site of the Porter County Poor Farm
Archeological dig at the previous site of the Porter County Poor Farm
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.