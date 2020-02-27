Utility to pay $53M for blasts that damaged homes, killed 1

BOSTON — A utility company will pay the largest criminal fine ever imposed for breaking a federal pipeline safety law — $53 million — and plead guilty to causing a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts that killed one person and damaged dozens of homes, federal officials said Wednesday.
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a subsidiary of Merrillville-based NiSource, agreed to plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act and pay the fine to resolve a federal investigation into the explosions that rocked three communities in the Merrimack Valley, north of Boston, in September 2018.
NiSource also agreed to sell Columbia Gas of Massachusetts and turn over any profit to the federal government. NiSource announced late Wednesday it had entered an agreement with Eversource, which serves approximately four million electricity, natural gas and water customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Eversource said it is buying the company's natural gas assets for $1.1 billion.
"We believe this transaction will create the right next chapter for the customers and communities that Columbia Gas of Massachusetts serves throughout the state, and provide Columbia Gas employees an opportunity to join a strong organization with deep roots in the region," said Joe Hamrock, president and CEO of NiSource.
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts said in an emailed statement that it takes full responsibility for the 2018 disaster.
"Today's resolution with the U.S. Attorney's Office is an important part of addressing the impact," the company wrote. "Our focus remains on enhancing safety, regaining the trust of our customers and ensuring that quality service is delivered."
"We knew that one of the things those communities wanted was for Columbia Gas to simply go away," U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told reporters. "The tragedy was to such an extent that it would be extremely difficult for the populations in those towns to trust this company going forward, so that was one of our priorities when we struck this deal," he said.
The explosions and fires outraged the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, where thousands of homes and businesses went without gas service for weeks, and months in some cases, during the winter. Residents and public officials lashed out at the company for not adequately responding and called for officials to be held accountable.
Leonel Rondon, 18, died when a chimney collapsed on his vehicle in the driveway of a friend's home — hours after he had gotten his driver's license. About two dozen others were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged or destroyed.
A series of class action lawsuits stemming from the explosions has settled for $143 million. The settlement awaits final approval from a judge.
The National Transportation Safety Board blamed the explosions on overpressurized gas lines, saying the company failed to account for critical pressure sensors as workers replaced century-old cast-iron pipes in Lawrence. That omission caused high-pressure gas to flood the neighborhood's distribution system at excessive levels.
Lelling said federal investigators found that Columbia Gas violated minimum safety standards for starting up and shutting down gas lines through a "pattern of flagrant indifference."
"This disaster was caused by a whole management failure at Columbia Gas," Lelling said.
The disaster prompted federal officials to call in September for every state to require that all natural gas infrastructure projects be reviewed and approved by a licensed professional engineer. The NTSB also recommended that natural gas utilities be required to install additional safeguards on low pressure systems like the one involved in the explosions.
Columbia Gas is scheduled to plead guilty on March 9.
NiSource on Wednesday reported a loss of $139.3 million in its fourth quarter.
The Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.
The energy holding company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $383.1 million, or 87 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.21 billion.