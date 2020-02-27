Utility to pay $53M for blasts that damaged homes, killed 1

"Today's resolution with the U.S. Attorney's Office is an important part of addressing the impact," the company wrote. "Our focus remains on enhancing safety, regaining the trust of our customers and ensuring that quality service is delivered."

"We knew that one of the things those communities wanted was for Columbia Gas to simply go away," U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told reporters. "The tragedy was to such an extent that it would be extremely difficult for the populations in those towns to trust this company going forward, so that was one of our priorities when we struck this deal," he said.

The explosions and fires outraged the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, where thousands of homes and businesses went without gas service for weeks, and months in some cases, during the winter. Residents and public officials lashed out at the company for not adequately responding and called for officials to be held accountable.

Leonel Rondon, 18, died when a chimney collapsed on his vehicle in the driveway of a friend's home — hours after he had gotten his driver's license. About two dozen others were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged or destroyed.

A series of class action lawsuits stemming from the explosions has settled for $143 million. The settlement awaits final approval from a judge.