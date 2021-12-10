 Skip to main content
Utility warns of scammers posing at NIPSCO employees
NIPSCO is warning customers of a rise in scammers posing as its employees this holiday season.

The Merrillville-based electric and gas utility said it's recently been getting more reports of people calling homes and businesses pretending to be NIPSCO employees demanding payments so their service does not get disconnected, sometimes presenting information only the customers would know. NIPSCO stressed it never demands immediate payment through cash or a prepaid card at a person's home or place of business, nor does it deliver refunds or cash rebates to people's homes or workplaces.

NIPSCO encourages people to call police if they are the victim of a scam perpetrated by someone posing as a utility representative. Customers should not call whatever number a suspicious caller gives them and guard their personal information, such as Social Security number, banking information or their NIPSCO number.

The utility only asks for a Social Security number if it's establishing a new service or confirming a customer's identity.

NIPSCO tells customers never to meet a caller in person and to visit its website to learn about what payment options it accepts. It discourages customers from sending cash through the mail and does not send employees to collect cash payments. Its employers carry photo ID badges they will show upon request so NIPSCO advises customers to ask to see ID.

One can check the status of their account, such as if it's actually in arrears or past due, by visiting myaccount.nipsco.com.

Anyone who gets a suspicious call, visit or email should call NIPSCO at 800-464-7726. 

What you should know about sign-on bonuses

