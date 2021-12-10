Utility warns of scammers posing at NIPSCO employees

NIPSCO is warning customers of a rise in scammers posing as its employees this holiday season.

The Merrillville-based electric and gas utility said it's recently been getting more reports of people calling homes and businesses pretending to be NIPSCO employees demanding payments so their service does not get disconnected, sometimes presenting information only the customers would know. NIPSCO stressed it never demands immediate payment through cash or a prepaid card at a person's home or place of business, nor does it deliver refunds or cash rebates to people's homes or workplaces.

NIPSCO encourages people to call police if they are the victim of a scam perpetrated by someone posing as a utility representative. Customers should not call whatever number a suspicious caller gives them and guard their personal information, such as Social Security number, banking information or their NIPSCO number.

The utility only asks for a Social Security number if it's establishing a new service or confirming a customer's identity.