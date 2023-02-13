Candy shops may get busier during the Christmas season.

Florists may deliver more bouquets during the week of Mother's Day.

But there's no single day on the calendar when candy shops, sweet shops and florists in Northwest Indiana are crushed with more business than Valentine's Day.

Husbands and boyfriends line up to pick up heart-shaped boxes filled with chocolate. Delivery drivers crisscross the Region with fragrant bouquets of ruby-red roses.

"It's our single busiest day of the year," said Dave Bryan, owner of Bryan's Florist and Greenhouse, which has locations in Gary, Merrillville and Crown Point. "We're still having supply chain problems, so products are coming in a little later than they normally would have."

Most flowers are grown commercially for florists and floral departments in South America, where the climate allows for supplying product year-round. But there are now fewer flights to South America and higher freight prices.

"Most product is grown year-round in places like Ecuador where they have the perfect climate for it. There are still some growers in the United States like in California, but they're limited in what they can do," he said. "It's a lot more expensive because of the supply chain. The cost of fuel has gone up quite a bit."

The florist's delivery charges have risen by $1 to $9.50 over the last few months, as its drivers work as contractors. The cost of a small bouquet is up by about 30% this year.

People are, of course, still buying flowers for their loved ones but are now scaling back more because of inflation.

"People might get a smaller bouquet," Bryan said. "They might opt for a less expensive half dozen roses instead of a dozen. They might get more filler or lilies and snapdragons."

While roses remain king, other flowers have been gaining ground.

"Roses are still the number one flower in the world, but we've noticed a trend toward other flowers like lilies, sunflowers and snapdragons," he said. "Some people don't like roses. People are also realizing there are other great flowers that last longer. Roses last six to seven days while lilies last two to three weeks."

Orders have started to flood in over the last few days. Valentine's Day itself will be hectic.

"Men tend to procrastinate to the last minute," Bryan said. "We do Mother's Day deliveries all week, which we call Mother's Week. It's often daughters ordering for their mothers, and they call a week in advance."

People should call early to ensure more lead time and better selection, such as of color and variety, he said. And because there is eventually a cutoff to ensure orders can all get made in a timely fashion.

Bryan's Florist more than doubles its delivery staff for Valentine's Day when it has a dozen drivers on the road.

"We bring in past employees and retirees," he said, "Family members take the day off of the job to help out."

Some may grab flowers at the last minute from pharmacies or grocery stores. But Valentine's Day tends to be one of the days in which people strive for grand romantic gestures.

"Supermarkets have their place, but that doesn't really affect us on Valentine's Day," he said. "On a day like Valentine's Day, quality matters. The product and the service matter."

It's also a day when people seek out sweets for their significant others.

"Valentine's Day is like Christmas for us," said Michelle Wainwright, who owns Cute as a Cupcake Cupcakery and Bake Shop in Merrillville.

People come in for cupcakes, mini-cheesecakes and heart-shaped cakes. Then they'll often buy candles, tumblers or other products as complementary gifts.

"We're busy from the moment we open until the moment we close," she said. "It's all hands on deck. No one takes time off work because everybody knows how big and important it is for us."

The selection is best in the earlier part of the day, but many customers don't show up until after they get off work at 5 p.m.

"We sell a lot of our cutie cupcakes in a jar as well as fancier cupcakes such as with cannoli on top," Wainwright said. "It's a little more fun to enjoy as a couple."

Valentine's Day is the second busiest holiday after Christmas at Gayety's Chocolates & Ice Cream in downtown Lansing, owner Laurene Lemanski said. The Christmas season is more spread out over the entire month and filled with many mass company orders from workplaces looking to treat their employees.

"Valentine's Day is the most compacted, while Christmas is a whole holiday season," she said. "We have to stock up on heart-shaped boxes because we get slammed on Valentine's Day. We have lines."

It's busy with people buying candy until about 6:30 p.m. when couples start coming in for ice cream instead.

"We'll have guys coming in during their lunch hour, break or when they get off work," she said. "But then in the evening it's all ice cream because people are going out to dinner."

Gayety's brings in more employees for the rush, including to make the popular chocolate-covered strawberries.

People usually come in for muddles or something specific.

"For Christmas people buy a lot of variety boxes," Lemanski said. "But for Valentine's Day you're getting something specific for a specific person, so they'll usually request what their sweetheart likes. It's more of a personalized holiday. We'll still see some boyfriends and even husbands who don't know what they like or who are still trying to figure out what their significant other likes and asking for the best item we have."

Some customers also buy smaller boxes of chocolates for others like their kid's teachers.

"It can just be a gift to show you're appreciated," she said. "It doesn't have to be for a husband or wife or significant other or someone you're madly in love with."

Gayety's sometimes gets requests to put engagement rings in the chocolate boxes, including for proposals that have taken place in the store. A proposal last year in which the ring was hidden in a Gayety's box resulted in a wedding at the Ford Hangar in Lansing.

"They tagged us on Facebook, and I got invited to the wedding," Lemanski said. "It all started with a box of candy. It feels great to be connected to so many people who got engaged here, brought a date here, had a first date here or celebrated an anniversary here. It's unique to take part in such important and happy events in people's lives."

The mood is usually joyous on Valentine's Day.

"It's a fun day to be at the store," she said. "People are celebrating. It's a happy time."